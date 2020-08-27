Rapid City Council approves first reading of budget for fiscal 2021

The 2021 fiscal year budget includes an expected $753,068 in undesignated cash revenue, something that has been out of the normal for the past few years.

Allender explained last week the undesignated cash income is from savings made when the City Council amended the 2020 budget in May to cut expenditures in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When the council came together to change the budget authority for the 2020 budget, city operations began spending at a 10% lower rate," Allender said on Aug. 18. "Meanwhile, what we couldn't have known then but we do know now is that we are earning at a steady rate. We are not earning at a sharply decreased rate. That difference is earned cash that is now undesignated."

Ward 3 City Councilor Ritchie Nordstrom said the undesignated cash included in the 2021 budget may increase as the city begins receiving $17.5 million in federal CARES Act funding to assist city government during the pandemic.

"This virus has also affected a lot of other things within the community. It's put a big delay on a lot of things we would like to do," Nordstrom said. "But if we can just kind of hang on for a little bit, the mayor's proposal to put most of the CARES Act money into undesignated cash, we can take a longer look at it and address the needs a little bit better for the community."