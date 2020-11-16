Rapid City Council approves land-swap resolution, tables urban hen ordinance

Mayor Steve Allender will begin to form a working group after the Rapid City Council voted 9-1 Monday night for a resolution that calls for a land swap valued at $20 million.
After swearing in Ward 1 council member Ron Weifenbach, the council approved a revised resolution council member Ritchie Nordstrom presented. Council member Pat Jones was the sole dissenting vote.
Nordstrom said council member Greg Strommen did the “heavy lifting” on the revised four-page resolution that clarifies some language and adds a June 30, 2021 deadline for the council to present a plan that involves swapping three parcels of property for other land of equal value.
The resolution addresses the history of three parcels of land that could revert to the Department of the Interior if they're found to be in non-compliance with a 1948 act stating their use, according to those who crafted the initial resolution.
Nordstrom said he worked with Heather Dawn Thompson, a lawyer with the Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands project group that proposed the initial resolution over the weekend. He said they settled on changing terminology from “swapped” to show that this is a land substitution, added the deadline and that the current property is valued at $20 million.
According to the resolution, the council supports a solution where the three parcels would be exchanged for other lands in or near Rapid City "for the use of 'needy Indians' and financial investments, that when combined, equal the value of the land and buildings of twenty million dollars."
It will also focus on the goal of building a Rapid City Native American Community Center and Rapid City Native American Development Corporation used to generate revenue for the center.
City Attorney Joel Landeen said the non-compliance allegations in the initial resolution are subject to debate and the language was toned down in the revised draft, which still acknowledges the history of the parcels, something many council members said was important if the resolution was to be approved.
Weifenbach said the revised resolution didn’t necessarily outline a clear goal, but he voted yes.
Jones agreed that it was time the council did something but was concerned that it appeared the city was conceding that the three organizations on the three parcels — Monument Health, Clarkson Health Care-Westhills Village and Canyon Lake Activity Center — are in non-compliance. He also said the $20 million figure in the resolution concerned him.
“If this was a land-only issue, I could probably support it and wrap my head around it and believe in it, but I’m not sure where the desire of the $20 million comes from and what we’re going to do about that,” Jones said.
Allender said he would start on forming the working group Tuesday.
During the meeting, the council also voted unanimously to table the urban hen ordinance with no date set for further action.
Council member Darla Drew, who introduced the ordinance, said she has detected a lack of support for it among fellow council members.
“They came to me wanting this,” she said of residents who wanted to be able to raise chickens in city limits. “I’m not going to die on this sword again, I just can’t. … This will be something that goes away for me for a while.”
