Rapid City Council approves land-swap resolution, tables urban hen ordinance

According to the resolution, the council supports a solution where the three parcels would be exchanged for other lands in or near Rapid City "for the use of 'needy Indians' and financial investments, that when combined, equal the value of the land and buildings of twenty million dollars."

It will also focus on the goal of building a Rapid City Native American Community Center and Rapid City Native American Development Corporation used to generate revenue for the center.

City Attorney Joel Landeen said the non-compliance allegations in the initial resolution are subject to debate and the language was toned down in the revised draft, which still acknowledges the history of the parcels, something many council members said was important if the resolution was to be approved.

Weifenbach said the revised resolution didn’t necessarily outline a clear goal, but he voted yes.