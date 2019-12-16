Rapid City organizations that receive funding from the city's arts contingency fund will be required to go through a new group to receive budgetary appropriation after the Rapid City Council voted 7-3 Monday night to move the distribution from Allied Arts Fund to the Rapid City Fine Arts Council.
The decision on which organization should distribute the $75,260 in taxpayer support came after several weeks of disagreement between the city and organizations that handle the management of funding the arts.
Allied Arts had a long-standing agreement with Rapid City to manage its arts contingency fund for the purpose of investing in local performing and visual arts groups. According to a city ordinance in existence before Allied Arts began distributing city funding, the actual group who should be handling the task is the City Arts Council.
Ward 5 City Councilor Darla Drew said the process city arts organizations had to go through to get funding from Allied Arts Fund was contentious and difficult.
"From what I heard from the organizations, their feeling about the process of the Allied Arts was ... kind of like a hostage situation," Drew said. "They really couldn't operate outside of the bounds of the Allied Arts. They were expected to participate in all the fundraising mechanisms that Allied Arts did and not to raise any money during March. ... The way that it has been addressed over the past few years when Allied Arts has come to talk to the council, it's been a conflict situation. So, right now I want to get rid of that conflict."
Ward 1 Councilor Lisa Modrick, Ward 4 Councilor John Roberts and Ward 2 Councilor Bill Evans voted against moving the funding to the City Arts Council.
Modrick said shifting the funding from Allied Arts to City Arts Council wasn't a "problem-solver," but it was "making a problem."
"For me, it's just a no-brainer, having followed the organization, how they've done it, sat through the meetings several years in a row, watch their application process, watch all the organizations that come through who need these contingency funds, and how well organized it is," Modrick said. "(Allied Arts) does a tremendous amount of marketing, promoting every single agency out there. It is remarkable to see."
Evans said he was against the proposal, not because of the disagreements between Allied Arts and the City Arts Council, but because he claims the dollars don't add up. Evans said there would be a $27,900 budget shortfall for five organizations — Dakota Choral Union, Minnilusa Historical Society, Rapid City Municipal Band, Rapid City Ranger Band and Black Hills Symphony Orchestra.
"This doesn't add up and I can't support it because I don't think this is the time and place to make the change," Evans said. "There is a better time to do it, but it's not in the middle of the budget process when it is going to cause hardship on some of these people."
Chance Welchel, president of the board of directors for the Rapid City Arts Council, said the organization is ready to serve the arts community and the citizens of Rapid City by responsibly distributing taxpayer funds for the arts.
"Our mission is to champion inclusive, innovative and inspired arts opportunities to enrich the community we serve," Welchel said. "We are ready to continue our 50-year relationship with the city by distributing the arts contingency fund. Our board and staff have been working and creating a seamless transition process. We have created a committee to recommend to the board of directors on how the funds should be distributed."