Rapid City Council approves nine members for new human relations commission

Nine people were confirmed Monday night by the Rapid City Council to be members of the city’s new Human Relations Commission/Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors Commission.

Approved for one-year terms are Amy Sazue, Bill May and Lindsey Huffman. Appointed for two-year terms are Paula Long Fox, Cody Maynus and Lloyd LaCroix. Three-year terms were filled by Denise Maher, Whitney Rencountre and Karen Mortimer. Commissioners will serve staggered one, two and three-year terms.

Malcom Chapman, who was recently hired by the city, will be the commission coordinator, a new role that was one of several recommendations made by a task force after a year-long review of the previous Human Relations Commission. Chapman begins work in 2021.

“It has taken several months to get to this point, and I am excited at the possibilities for the commission,” Mayor Steve Allender said in a news release. “I appreciate the work of the task force and I am impressed with the credentials of this newly appointed commission. With a new coordinator and a new organizational structure, the commission is ready to move forward in the new year to provide excellent service to the community.”

