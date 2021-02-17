Rapid City Council approves numerous rezoning ordinances

Yasmeen Dream is closer to building a 150-unit apartment complex near the intersection of Provider Boulevard and East Saint Patrick Street after the Rapid City Council approved a second reading rezoning ordinance at Tuesday night's meeting.
The complex would be located on the Johnson Ranch subdivision near the Highway 16 and Highway 44 interchange in east Rapid City at 2016 and 2030 Provider Boulevard. The complex would include 10 three-story buildings with 10 garages.
Yasmeen Dream, owned by Dream Design International CEO Hani Shafai, submitted a rezoning request to change the designation from general commercial to medium density residential.
The council approved the first reading 9-1 on Feb. 1 with council member Bill Evans voting no after hearing residents from the area express concerns over the complex being built behind their homes.
During Tuesday night's meeting, a resident from the subdivision spoke during public comment and said residents spoke with Dream Design International Vice President Kyle Treloar.
“I think at this point we understand what they’re wanting to do here is in the scope of what’s allowed under the law, and I don’t if it’s necessarily productive to try to work against that approval,” the resident said.
However, residents asked the council to consider requiring a park area as a buffer between the their homes and the apartment complex, he said.
The council approved the rezoning request 9-0 with council member Lance Lehmann absent.
Council member John Roberts said he could see this as good development for the area. Evans said this would hopefully help the city lean into requiring park and green space areas in more developments down the road.
The council approved the second reading of four other ordinances that would rezone land, two from general agricultural to light industrial, one from general agricultural to low density residential district II and one from general commercial to office commercial. The properties were located on Neel Street, North Valley Drive and near the intersection of Marlin Drive and Creek Street.
The council also approved the first reading for six ordinances for rezoning. One was for general agricultural to light industrial for land west of Creek Drive; on from general agricultural to medium density residential south of North Valley Park; one from light industrial to medium density residential south of North Valley Drive; two from general agricultural to low density residential south of North Valley Drive; one from from general agricultural to medium density residential south of North Valley Drive; and one from low density residential to medium density residential near the intersection of North Valley Drive and East Philadelphia Street.
The first reading of the ordinance to remove the requirement that property owners must open city utility accounts rather than their renters was also approved. The council approved an ordinance in late November that required property owners to have to open the account in their name rather than a tenant.
The council also voted 9-0 to dissolve Tax Increment Finance District 69 north of Interstate 90, east of Lacrosse Street and west of Dyess Avenue. The district was implemented in 2008 to help the development of commercial property through public infrastructure improvements and the creation of Rapid City Fire Station 7.
The district helped develop the sanitary sewer lift station and force main along Tish Boulevard, along with a gravity sewer, box culvert and widening of East Mall Drive.
The base valuation of the district was $5.75 million. The 2019 assessment has a valuation of about $75.8 million while the incremental revenue, or the additional taxes after the development captured for the TIF district, paid in 2021 is $1.2 million. If there is a remaining balance in the fund, 58.91% will go to the school district, 24.55% to the county, 16.42% to the city and 0.12% to the water district.
