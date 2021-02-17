Rapid City Council approves numerous rezoning ordinances

However, residents asked the council to consider requiring a park area as a buffer between the their homes and the apartment complex, he said.

The council approved the rezoning request 9-0 with council member Lance Lehmann absent.

Council member John Roberts said he could see this as good development for the area. Evans said this would hopefully help the city lean into requiring park and green space areas in more developments down the road.

The council approved the second reading of four other ordinances that would rezone land, two from general agricultural to light industrial, one from general agricultural to low density residential district II and one from general commercial to office commercial. The properties were located on Neel Street, North Valley Drive and near the intersection of Marlin Drive and Creek Street.