The Rapid City Council voted Monday night to raise property taxes by 2.4 percent in 2020, though not all of its members were present for the vote.
Councilmen Ritchie Nordstrom, Bill Evans and Lance Lehmann voted with Councilwomen Lisa Modrick and Laura Armstrong in favor of the increase, which is expected to generate approximately $425,000 in additional property tax revenue next year. Councilwoman Becky Drury voted against the measure.
Councilmen John Roberts, Greg Strommen and Chad Lewis were absent for Monday's budget hearing as was Councilwoman Darla Drew.
Under Mayor Steve Allender's budget proposal for 2020, Rapid City is projected to collect approximately $18.8 million in property tax revenue. That's up nearly 6 percent from $17.7 million in 2019.
By state law, Rapid City can raise the amount of money it collects in property taxes each year by 3 percent or by the amount of the consumer price index, a U.S. Labor Department measure of inflation.
Assuming that county property valuations stay at their current level, City Finance Director Pauline Sumption said Tuesday that property owners could next year pay approximately $7.37 on every $100,000 that their property is worth. But because property values are expected to increase, Sumption said residents and property owners are likely to pay less than that amount.
That can't be said for certain until Nov. 1 at the earliest, however, which is when Pennington County is required to complete its annual property assessment.
At a time when economic experts are warning of another recession, Drury said that she cannot not support a measure that could potentially be a burden for taxpayers.
"One of the ways our council could make affordable housing easier," she added, "is with a lighter tax burden on everyone."
Modrick and Nordstrom said they see the matter differently, with the former saying the increase does not ask too much of property owners.
"I don’t think we’re taking advantage of anything except using our tools," Modrick said.
Allender said Monday that while the prospect of raising taxes is difficult for elected officials, it should not be politicized. He reminded members of the council that prior to 2011, they were not even required to vote on inflationary increases as a separate item.
"Although difficult this is necessary for us to continue to be able to provide the same services we provide today and on into the future," he said.
By Tuesday evening, the city had not scheduled any further hearings on the budget proposal for fiscal year 2020. A final vote on the budget appropriation is currently scheduled for next Monday's council meeting.