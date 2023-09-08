In a special session on Tuesday night, the Rapid City Council voted to approve a revised version of the 2024 city budget. The decision comes with one significant change — the addition of a new budget item that allocates $75,000 to the Rapid City Sports Commission. To fund this new allocation, $50,000 will be transferred from the Mayor's Office budget, with an additional $25,000 from the Community Development Department's allocation.

Ward 3 Councilman Greg Strommen proposed the addition to the budget. He highlighted the importance of the Rapid City Sports Commission's mission, emphasizing its goal to enhance opportunities for youth engagement in sports and sporting activities, from training to competitions.

“I believe that'd be something that would enhance the experience for our youth growing up in Rapid City. I think it would enhance our public safety as some of these kids would have an opportunity to engage in constructive activity and would not be left to their own devices. I think it would substantially impact our tourism and our visitor base and tax revenue that we achieved from non-residents of Rapid City,” Strommen said.

The Sports Commission is currently seeking five entities to pledge $25,000 annually for five years, known as the 'Founding Five,' to support its efforts. Strommen originally suggested covering the full $125,000 pledge amount with the 2024 budget, but through discussion, the council decided against it, opting to allocate what they can for now and revisit the remaining pledge amount in future years' budgets.

During the discussion, Mayor Jason Salamun suggested reallocating the $50,000 designated for a new vehicle for the Mayor's Office. The current vehicle is almost 11 years old, and the funds could instead be used to support the Sports Commission's objectives.

Vicki Fisher, the Community Development Director, showed her support for the Sports Commission by offering to contribute $25,000 from the Community Development budget portion that covers repairs and demolition. The reduction would lower her abatement budget from $150,000 to $125,000 for 2024, with the intention to reinstate the funding in 2025. The contribution helped fulfill half of the Sports Commission's five-year commitment.

No other changes to the 2024 budget occurred during the meeting. The adjustment to the budget requires a second reading and approval before the end of September.