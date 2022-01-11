Rapid City Council approves spending $26.2 million for 11 Vision Fund projects

The Rapid City Council was about an hour and a half into its special council meeting Monday night before funding was allocated to Vision Fund projects.

The council approved $26.2 million over 11 projects, which will receive funds between 2022 and 2024. No vote was unanimous.

The Native American Community Center/Community Development Corporation, brought forward by He Sapa Otipi in partnership with the Indian Boarding Lands group, received $9 million in a 7-3 vote. The group will receive $2 million in 2022 and $7 million in 2023.

Council members Pat Jones, Jason Salamun and Greg Strommen voted no.

The project presents a solution to a 1948 act stating three parcels of land within the city could revert to the Department of the Interior, and a November 2020 resolution passed by the council that calls for a land substitution valued at $20 million.

Salamun said a decision should be made on the project Monday due to the significance of the conversation. Jones and Strommen questioned the legal standing of the group and opposition to the project.

Heather Dawn Thompson with the Indian Boarding School Lands group said there’s going to be opposition to any project.

“You have 10 to 15 non-Native projects in front of you and nobody’s asked them to come to a consensus,” she said. “We think it would be unfair to require that every single Native American person in the city of Rapid have a consensus on anything.”

Thompson said there’s broad consensus out of major Native American organizations in the community in support of a community center. She also said the Department of the Interior is the final decision maker on resolving the issue.

The council approved eight community proposed projects and three city proposed projects. The council voted 6-4 to allocate $5 million to the Rapid City Strategic Housing Trust Fund for Workforce Housing.

Alan Solano, president and CEO of the John T. Vucurevich Foundation, said the foundation would match up to $5 million of the funds. An additional $1 million will go to the project from Dakota Charitable Trust following the $5 million allotment.

Liz Hamburg, CEO of the Black Hills Area Community Foundation, said the group will also pursue funds from the state. However, she said they would have better chances of receiving state funds if there’s already city-designated funds.

Elevate Rapid City will receive $3 million for its five-year economic development plan, and the Sioux Park Tennis restoration project will receive $3 million in 2022 for its project. The project will include a complete reconstruction to fix cracks, dents and other issues that put tennis players at risk.

The council approved about $3,535,000 for city-proposed projects, including full requested amounts for the Knollwood Drainage Area redevelopment and the Star of the West irrigation and concrete replacement.

The Knollwood Drainage Area would see the redevelopment of 16.8 acres to include a sidewalk, benches and gathering areas, lighting, play equipment, and additional landscaping.

About $1,021,000 will go to the Opportunity Capture Fund, which is used to expand local businesses and recruit out-of-state companies.

Other funding approvals include:

-- $1.015 million for an air dome enclosure for the 50-meter Roosevelt Pool proposed by the Rapid City Racers/GREAT Swim Teams;

-- $980,000 to remodel the Soule Building at Central States Fairground;

-- $600,000 for a bicycle park by Omaha/Cross/Canal and west Rapid City streets proposed by the Black Hills Mountain Bike Association;

-- $70,000 to invest and repair equipment and facilities at Main Street Square.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

