Rapid City Council approves watered-down mask ordinance 9-1

City Attorney Joel Landeen said he’s never seen an ordinance that had an opt out option after a question from Roberts.

“I find it interesting we’re writing an ordinance that has zero teeth whatsoever to it that really doesn’t affect anybody except possibly has a constitutional violation for putting churches in it,” Roberts said.

Landeen also clarified that the penalty mentioned in the ordinance would be applied to a business. However, if the business made reasonable efforts to require masks, he said there wouldn’t be an issue.

Enforcement will be through “an administrative process” rather than criminal. The city would notify the business of the violation, provide the information on the ordinance and ask for compliance. If further violations are noted, the city will contact the business again either in writing or through the City Code Enforcement division. The total fine and cost of the violation will be $100. Each day the violation occurs could be considered a separate offense.

The ordinance does give businesses the ability to ask patrons to leave the premises. If the patron refuses to comply, they could be charged with trespassing.