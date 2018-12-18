Try 1 month for 99¢
Deer walk through a yard Tuesday in southwest Rapid City. The city is proposing shooting 250 deer inside Rapid City, an increase of 100 over last year.

 Ryan Hermens, Journal staff

The Rapid City  Council authorized the Parks and Recreation Department to harvest, or hunt, 250 deer in an effort to control the urban deer population.

Deer have been harvested since at least 1996, according to city documents, and this year will be the largest harvest since 2010. Over the past five years, it has fluctuated from between 100 and 150 deer.

Meat will be processed and donated to Feeding South Dakota. Sportsmen Against Hunger and Black Hills Sportsmen will again assist in the processing costs, contributing around $9,000.

