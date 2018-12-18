The Rapid City Council authorized the Parks and Recreation Department to harvest, or hunt, 250 deer in an effort to control the urban deer population.
Deer have been harvested since at least 1996, according to city documents, and this year will be the largest harvest since 2010. Over the past five years, it has fluctuated from between 100 and 150 deer.
Meat will be processed and donated to Feeding South Dakota. Sportsmen Against Hunger and Black Hills Sportsmen will again assist in the processing costs, contributing around $9,000.
PHOTOS: 15 beautiful images of Custer State Park
Buffalo Roundup
Phil Randall of Custer carries the American Flag during the Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup.
Journal file
Cathedral Spires
Granite rock formations known as the Cathedral Spires in Custer State Park are one of the world-class challenges for rock climbers in the South Dakota Black Hills.
Journal file
Pronghorn
A pronghorn antelope crosses a field along the Wildlife Loop scenic roadway at Custer State Park in 2010. Other wildlife along the loop include, bison, deer, elk, coyotes, burros, prairie dogs, eagles and hawks.
Journal file
Needle's Eye
Needle's Eye
Sean Ryan, Journal staff
Sylvan Lake
The summit of Inner Outlet offers some of the best views of Sylvan Lake in Custer State Park. Climbing experience and gear will be needed.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
Mountain goats
A young mountain goat stands on a rock on June 20 near the Needle’s Eye tunnel in Custer State Park.
Sean Ryan, Journal staff
Poet's Table
Poet's Table is a great stop along the way to Black Elk Peak if you take the Little Devils Tower Trail.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
Back country summits
If you head to the Little Devils Tower in the off-season you will likely have the summit all to yourself. To the north, the Black Elk Peak lookout tower juts from the horizon and to the west the Black Hills unfold in a tapestry of forest and rock.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
Cathedral Spires
See this view of the Cathedral Spires after hiking Little Devils Tower.
Courtesy photo
Mountain Goats
Several mountain goats live in Custer State Park.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
Granite peaks
A granite peak within Custer State Park.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
Antelope
An antelope stands on a hillside Wednesday on Wildlife Loop Road in Custer State Park.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
September Snow
Sylvan Lake in Custer State Park was flocked with snow.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
Sylvan Lake
Stretching 17-acres across Custer State Park, the blue-green waters of Sylvan Lake have beguiled tourists since the lake was formed in 1881 after Sunday Gulch was dammed. In 2007, the lake garnered a brief moment in the national spotlight after it was featured in action-adventure film National Treasure: Book of Secrets. Sylvan Lake was named in 1892 by C.C. Crary, the wife of the of the site's original locators. Crary was struck by the lake’s its "sylvan" appearance, a word that means wooded or pleasantly pastoral. "Because of the beauty and seclusion of this little manmade-lake it made an ideal "sylvan" retreat," said Ken Stewart, an archivist for the South Dakota State Historical Society.
Journal file
Buffalo Roundup
A cowboy gallops alongside the stampeding herd of buffalo during the 52nd annual Buffalo Roundup in Custer State Park on Friday.
Hannah Hunsinger, Journal staff
Subscribe to Daily Headlines