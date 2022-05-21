Rapid City Council candidates vie for votes

Two seats are up for election on the Rapid City Council, one each in Ward 2 and Ward 5.

The four candidates for council participated in an Elevate Rapid City forum Tuesday night at the David Lust Accelerator Building in downtown Rapid City.

Early voting for residents in both wards is available now through June 6 at the Pennington County Auditor's Office. Election day is June 7. Voter registration deadline is Monday.

Ward 2

Ward 2 generally covers much of northeast Rapid City from points east of Fifth Street, south of North Street and north of Cleveland Street. Incumbent City Councilor Bill Evans is facing a challenge from Lindsey Seachris.

Evans was first elected to his seat in 2019. He is the current vice president of the City Council. Evans is the former orchestra director for Stevens High School and is a life-long resident of Rapid City.

He said he decided to run for re-election because there are a lot of projects "that are half-finished, and I don't believe in leaving things half-done."

"I was trained as an architect and I have degrees in science and also in education and music. I think that skill set allows me to understand infrastructure problems with the city and what we're building at any given time," Evans said.

Seachris is a marketing specialist in the Office of Economic Development at South Dakota Mines. She has previous experience as a construction coordinator for the Summit Arena project and was an administrative assistant for the city of Rapid City. Seachris is originally from Presho and has lived in Rapid City for 15 years.

She said she decided to run because of the opportunities for economic development in the city and the growth the area is experiencing.

"As we all know, Rapid City is growing. As we experience this growth in the future and the unprecedented amount of people in our area, I just want to be a part of planning and how we can best prepare the community to grow," Seachris said.

Evans said as Rapid City grows, he has seen a lot of frustration with planning and zoning regulations in the city. He said that is something he wants to continue working on to make the process smoother for the community.

"For about two-and-a-half years, I have been pushing for a complete change in the way we design and build the city," Evans said. "Right now, a developer has to have all the resources to build all the streets, infrastructure, water mains, sewer lines, everything themselves... I think we should have a different way.... The city builds the infrastructure and they have their urban planners go in saying this is where that goes and what we're building next... The developer goes in and as they go into the units, they reimburse the city for that kind of development."

Seachris said she has many years' experience working with planning and zoning and she also sees areas for improvement.

"Specifically, streamlining of regulations and just removing barriers for people to business in Rapid City," she said. "We also want to be welcoming, even if we have different standards... We want to have an attitude that is welcoming for our businesses to come in and to work with us. That starts with the attitude of the department and can go all the way to the morale within the city itself... I know that our people in planning are overworked."

Ward 5

Ward 5 covers much of northwest Rapid City. It generally follows a line west of Fifth Street, north of Flormann Street to Skyline Drive. It also covers areas north of West Main Street and west of Canyon Lake Drive, with a small portion of Jackson Boulevard also as a boundary.

Incumbent Darla Drew decided not to run for re-election to City Council, but is running for state House of Representatives. Two political newcomers are seeking election — Patrick Roseland and J.J. Carrell.

Roseland is a 30-year resident of Rapid City. He is a U.S. Navy veteran and received his degree in nursing. Roseland retired as a registered nurse at Monument Health in 2016 and has served on numerous boards and commissions. In 2018, Roseland received the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce's Rushmore Honors Award and the 2020 Governor's award for history.

He said he decided to run for City Council because with all of the growth in Rapid City, he wants to be a "part of the team that will help Rapid City reach that positive growth." However, he has concerns about infrastructure needs in the city.

"Rapid City seems to be behind the curve. We have developers who come here and say they want to put in a development here and they have to put in the infrastructure for that development," Roseland said. "I think we should work the other way around. Rapid City should put in the infrastructure where they think it is needed."

Carrell moved to Rapid City less than a year ago. He is the director of college and career readiness at Rapid City Area Schools. Prior to moving to Rapid City, Carrell served as a supervisor with the U.S. Border Patrol, finishing a 24-year career with them.

He said he decided to run for election to City Council because of pressing needs for a "robust law enforcement to tackle the increasing crime that we're having around the city." He said the topics of workforce development, housing issues, infrastructure and economic development are all "moot points if we continue to have crime rise the way it has.

"I believe my expertise and my knowledge in law enforcement is a necessity in the City Council," Carrell said. "If I'm elected and honored to be the representative of Ward 5, I will be the only person on City Council with law enforcement experience... Rapid City is an incredible place to live... and crime will just destroy that and will destroy the quality of life."

Roseland said he doesn't think that Rapid City is the "crime-ridden city that he (Carrell) seems to think it is.

"People come here because they love Rapid City. They love the atmosphere around the Black Hills and the amenities," Roseland said. "Rapid City has a lot to offer to the citizens who are working here today and who will be coming in the future. Rapid City is a place where many people want to come to, not move away from. You don't see a lot of people move away from Rapid City because of crime or because of trash in the streets."

Carrell said Roseland's characterization was not entirely accurate. He said he does not think Rapid City is dirty and violent.

"I do say that I see things through a different lens of law enforcement and I see the precursors of crime," Carrell said. "The precursor of crime — trash. The second precursor of crime — gang tags that are featured all over the place. Maybe Mr. Roseland doesn't see it, but I see it because I've got the eye for it. You've got Denver gangs tagging your area because this is a free place to come and mark your territory. That's what's happening."

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.