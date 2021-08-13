Rapid City Council considering licensing 15 medical marijuana dispensaries

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said city licenses would allow some local control, like being able to address issues without having to go through the state.

“There’s a lot of things we license that we don’t necessarily have inspectors and regulate, but it’s a license, so that’s not unusual for us,” Landeen said. “That’s probably the route it seems the council wants to go. If we’re going to have a license, if you have a license, there’s always a fee attached to it.”

Fees for the medical marijuana dispensary licenses weren’t discussed Friday, but Landeen said they would appear in a draft ordinance and eventually will be approved by the city council.

“Generally, if you charge an application or license fee, the fee has to have some relation to what it costs you to administer the license,” he said. “There’s staff time, background checks, things like that, so what are the costs of all that. It isn’t perfect, but there has to be a rational relationship.”

According to state law, if a license fee generates more revenue than the administrative cost, it becomes revenue-generating, which could be considered a tax, Landeen said.