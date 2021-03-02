Rapid City Council discusses home rule, task force

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender answered questions from council members regarding home rule for almost 30 minutes during the Monday council meeting after a resident asked it be added to the agenda.
Council member John Roberts made the motion to add it to the agenda after it was already adopted. He also asked the first round of questions.
Home rule would allow a municipal government more freedom in control of local affairs. Local governments would be able to do anything not prohibited by the state.
Allender said the 18-member task force was appointed in May 2020 with appointments for a year. They originally planned to meet in person, but met via Zoom due to COVID-19.
He said they were tasked with research home rule, speaking with other municipalities that adopted home rule and to research state law. They were also tasked with researching what a city manager style of government would look like.
Allender said they had about 18 meetings and are now preparing a presentation for the council at the March 15 meeting. He said members have been invited to local rotary groups.
Peoples Rule spokesperson Jordan Mason said the home rule task force will have a debate May 13 at the Republican headquarters on Kansas City Street.
Allender said the task force will present their experiences on the committee, what they went through and inform the council of their recommendation. They will then hold 10 public sessions.
“They only know what they know because they’ve spent these several meetings together as a committee and in their small networking groups,” he said. “When they learn more from public input, when they learn more from council comments and interaction, they may end up shaping their product, but I believe it’s inevitable that they’ll come back here and ask you to approve something.”
Allender said when he says “approve,” he means asking the council to put home rule on a ballot for residents to vote on it.
He said there are two ways a home rule question goes before the public: one is through the city council putting it on the ballot and the other is the public initiating it. He said there’s been no public initiation, but this is a proactive movement.
Council member Pat Jones said he was originally going to be on the committee until he was elected to the city council. He said it’s important the task force doesn’t come forward until they have all the information and are able to answer questions.
Council member Ron Weifenbach said some of this has been perpetrated by the way the city has conducted itself.
“This has basically been in the dark a lot, and that’s what perpetrates this conversation,” he said. “This is their business, the peoples’ business. If the people would’ve initiated home rule and they feel their government’s broken versus our government not just doing what they want...of course they’re going to be skeptical.”
