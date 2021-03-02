Rapid City Council discusses home rule, task force

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Peoples Rule spokesperson Jordan Mason said the home rule task force will have a debate May 13 at the Republican headquarters on Kansas City Street.

Allender said the task force will present their experiences on the committee, what they went through and inform the council of their recommendation. They will then hold 10 public sessions.

“They only know what they know because they’ve spent these several meetings together as a committee and in their small networking groups,” he said. “When they learn more from public input, when they learn more from council comments and interaction, they may end up shaping their product, but I believe it’s inevitable that they’ll come back here and ask you to approve something.”

Allender said when he says “approve,” he means asking the council to put home rule on a ballot for residents to vote on it.

He said there are two ways a home rule question goes before the public: one is through the city council putting it on the ballot and the other is the public initiating it. He said there’s been no public initiation, but this is a proactive movement.