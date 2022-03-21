Rapid City Council election petitions due March 29

Candidates for Rapid City Council have until 5 p.m. March 29 to turn in their petitions for the June 7 municipal election.

According to a news release, completed petitions must be turned in to the City Finance Office at Rapid City Hall, 300 Sixth Street. One three-year term in each of Rapid City's five wards is up for election. The council positions currently held by Ron Weifenbach, Bill Evans, Greg Strommen, Lance Lehmann and Darla Drew will be on the ballot this election cycle.

Election packets are available at the City Finance Office and include important information including deadlines for candidates to file financial interest statements. Any petitions signed or notarized before March 1 will not count. Petitions containing signatures of at least 50 persons registered to vote in a candidate's ward must be submitted. A new requirement this election cycle is all signatures must be verified to ensure individuals are residents of the respective council ward.

March 29 is also the deadline for removing a candidate’s name from the ballot.

Voter registration deadline is May 23. Early voting will begin on May 23 and end at 5 p.m. June 6. Early voting may begin earlier if the ballots have been received by the Pennington County Auditor’s Office, which is contracted to conduct the Rapid City municipal election.

Candidates must file a Statement of Financial Interest within 15 days after filing their nominating petitions and must also file a Statement of Organization for a Candidate Campaign Committee not later than 15 days after becoming a candidate. All required forms must be filed with the City Finance Office.

The treasurer for a political committee shall file a statement of organization not later than 15 days after the date upon which the committee made contributions, received contributions or paid expenses in excess of $500. The treasurer of a political committee shall file an updated statement of organization no later than 15 days after any change in the information contained on the statement.

Candidates elected June 7 will take office at the July 5 City Council meeting.

For more information or questions, contact the City Finance Department at 605-394-4143.

