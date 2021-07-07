 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rapid City Council elects Lehmann to be next president
alert top story

Rapid City Council elects Lehmann to be next president

{{featured_button_text}}
Council member Lance Lehmann

Council member Lance Lehmann listens to presentations during the Tuesday council meeting. Lehmann was elected as the new council president at the meeting.

 Siandhara Bonnet

Lance Lehmann will serve as the Rapid City Council's president between July 2021 and June 2022.

Lehmann previously served as the council's vice president and takes over from Council member Laura Armstrong. The Rapid City Council nominated and elected new leadership at its Tuesday night's meeting.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lehmann was the only nomination for the position.

Bill Evans was the sole nomination for council vice president and will serve in the position through June 2022 as well.

Both Lehmann and Evans are in their third year of three-year council terms.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Critically endangered orangutan born at UK zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 1
Local

Your Two Cents for July 1

Kristi Noem has declared a state-wide state of emergency for drought conditions in South Dakota. Meanwhile, she has sued the Federal Governmen…

Your Two Cents for July 3
Local

Your Two Cents for July 3

Is it necessary for Tonchi Weaver and her pack to proceed with their lawsuit against the school district since in a couple weeks their majorit…

Your Two Cents for July 2
Local

Your Two Cents for July 2

It is interesting to note the latest wave of COVID cases is where there are low vaccination rates. Please get vaccinated so we can shut down t…

Your Two Cents for July 6
Local

Your Two Cents for July 6

Bravo to the Rapid City Municipal band for their excellent concert July 4th and on Wednesday nights at Memorial Park! We are so fortunate to h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News