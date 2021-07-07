Rapid City Council elects Lehmann to be next president

Lance Lehmann will serve as the Rapid City Council's president between July 2021 and June 2022.

Lehmann previously served as the council's vice president and takes over from Council member Laura Armstrong. The Rapid City Council nominated and elected new leadership at its Tuesday night's meeting.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lehmann was the only nomination for the position.

Bill Evans was the sole nomination for council vice president and will serve in the position through June 2022 as well.

Both Lehmann and Evans are in their third year of three-year council terms.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.