Rapid City Council has heated discussion on eastside development project plan

The Rapid City Council meeting got heated Tuesday night as a council member and city staff raised their voices over amendments to an eastside tax increment finance district project plan.
Council member John Roberts said he was “very upset” that it appeared city staff was negotiating the TIF.
Long-range planning manager Patsy Horton, who presented the alternative project plan, said staff has always worked with developers.
“With, not for,” Roberts said, cutting Horton off. “You’re outgoing, talking to people that aren’t coming forward with the TIF. You’re trying to push the TIF itself, which is great. If the city wants to do the TIF, I think that’s absolutely fantastic. Trying to put two developers together is almost impossible to do. … I am so tired of staff trying to run business in Rapid City, let’s let business run business in Rapid City.”
The council had about an hour of discussion on the stipulations for the East Anamosa Street corridor development hearing from Horton, Dream Design International’s Kyle Treloar, Community Development Director Ken Young and Public Works Director Dale Tech.
Dream Design International brought the $28.8 million TIF district proposal forward to develop East Anamosa Street, which would include two water mains for low- and high-level water service, housing developments, apartment complexes, tiny homes and retail space.
Dream Design International CEO Hani Shafai raised concerns at the Dec. 30 council working session about donating the land and cost for the detention ponds, and funding the water booster station without compensation from the TIF district when the booster won’t be needed for another one to two years.
Treloar, Dream Design International vice president and project manager, presented the company’s stipulations at Tuesday's meeting. He requested the project plan be approved with paving sanitary sewer street lights along East Anamosa and Mickelson Drive, and that it include the booster station.
“Both of these infrastructure items are necessary to make this project plan move forward, and per the conversations, we can make this infrastructure happen within the dollar amounts that we have in this project plan,” Treloar said.
He said they discussed additional stipulations, including the developer donate public right-of-ways as required for any subdivision improvement, requirement from North Valley Drive, Mickelson Drive and East Anamosa Street and other public right-of-ways within the TIF boundary; the developer will dedicate the drainage easements for the detention pond as discussed; and the developer shall be paid for the drainage ponds and easements in an amount not to exceed that of which is stated in the TIF or the appraised value of easements.
The stipulations also included that the land value shall be determined by a city-hired appraiser licensed in the state and the developer will pay for the cost of the appraisal and be recovered from the cost of the TIF.
Treloar said Dream Design received an email late afternoon Tuesday requesting the project plan discussion be moved back two more weeks and further discussed in the upcoming working session, and neighbors expressed interest in developing or doing a multi-developer project plan.
“That’s not something that we can make work within the project plan we’ve identified,” he said. “Where this has happened before ... the two developers weren’t able to move forward until one of them bought the other one out because there’s decisions that need to be made to determine what gets built, when it gets built.”
He said the developer has to have a certain amount of control to make sure the development and construction move forward to make the TIF function.
Horton presented the multi-developer project plan to the council in order to alleviate Shafai’s concerns. She said she reached out to the other developer after hearing his concerns for a solution.
Regardless of the alternative plan, which the council did not consider, the point of contention among city staff was the feasibility study for the booster station, which was not included in the original motion.
Horton said the study is necessary to find out if the booster station would be a regional facility or a standard one. Booster stations help store and bring water to areas of higher elevation.
She said under her plan, the study cost would be split.
Tech said the city does utility master plans and identifies sizes, types and locations where they’re needed. However, when it’s time to site and consider building a facility, they hire a design professional to evaluate that.
“The worst thing we can do is to site infrastructure without properly identifying its appropriate location and sizing,” Tech said.
Council member Laura Armstrong made a substitute motion adding the feasibility study to Dream Design’s stipulations. It was approved 9-0 with Roberts abstaining from the vote.
During public comment, Armstrong and city attorney Joel Landeen came under fire from four public commenters expressing concern that the city wasn’t following its own protocols for investigating complaints. About 90 complaints were made against Armstrong at the end of December and were released to the media. Three of 70 online public comments for the meeting asked for Armstrong to be removed while 67 spoke in favor of her.
City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said Armstrong would not issue a comment about the complaints currently under investigation. He said Armstrong submitted an 11-page response to Landeen last Friday and it’s currently under review. Landeen will submit a summary report to the council for their assessment and review, and it will be discussed in executive session scheduled for the Feb. 1 meeting.
The council approved all other items on its agenda, although council member Ron Weifenbach abstained from the vote on a request by Fisk Land Surveying and Consulting Engineers, Inc. for Caekaert Construction, LLC, for a preliminary subdivision plan for townhomes in the Gemstone Subdivision. The item was approved 9-0.
