Rapid City Council has heated discussion on eastside development project plan

The stipulations also included that the land value shall be determined by a city-hired appraiser licensed in the state and the developer will pay for the cost of the appraisal and be recovered from the cost of the TIF.

Treloar said Dream Design received an email late afternoon Tuesday requesting the project plan discussion be moved back two more weeks and further discussed in the upcoming working session, and neighbors expressed interest in developing or doing a multi-developer project plan.

“That’s not something that we can make work within the project plan we’ve identified,” he said. “Where this has happened before ... the two developers weren’t able to move forward until one of them bought the other one out because there’s decisions that need to be made to determine what gets built, when it gets built.”

He said the developer has to have a certain amount of control to make sure the development and construction move forward to make the TIF function.

Horton presented the multi-developer project plan to the council in order to alleviate Shafai’s concerns. She said she reached out to the other developer after hearing his concerns for a solution.