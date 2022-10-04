Rapid City Council hears projected need for housing

Rapid City and the surrounding area will likely need almost 10,000 additional rental units and single-family homes by 2030 to meet the projected demand, according to a housing study presented Monday by Elevate Rapid City.

Laura Jones, Elevate Rapid City housing coordinator, gave a brief presentation on the study to the Rapid City Council Monday night. Elevate Rapid City completed the study in partnership with the Black Hills Area Community Foundation, the city of Rapid City and the John T. Vucurevich Foundation.

Jones said the 9,588 households projected for 2030 was calculated through building permit data from 2020 and 2021, the vacancy rate and desired vacancy rate.

Jones said an ideal vacancy rate for rental units is about 6% and home ownership is 1.5%.

"We're way below those numbers in terms of actual vacancy that we're seeing on the market," she said.

For Rapid City specifically, the projected household need is 5,908 and the region outside of Rapid City is 3,680. Jones said that includes Box Elder, Summerset, Piedmont and Sturgis.

Between 2010 and 2020, Rapid City saw a 15% growth in population, or about 10,397 citizens. The metropolitan statistical area, defined by the U.S. Census Bureau as Pennington and Meade counties, grew by 12.3%, or 15,597 people in the same time.

Jones said the 2030 population projects for Rapid City is an increase of 18.9%, or 14,500. For the region, it's about 24,000 or a 17% increase.

Jones said some strategy recommendations that came out of the study include formalizing an inter-jurisdictional committee to plan for growth that would take a regional approach and include additional stakeholders, reviewing zoning and regulations, and leveraging funding like Tax Increment Finance Districts, new market tax credits, Low Income Housing Tax Credits, Community Development Block Grant funding and more.

She said a full study will be made available to the public and a further discussion on the study will be planned for the future.

During the meeting, the council approved all items on its consent agenda. The council also voted to move an alcohol license for Rapid City Cannabis to the Oct. 17 meeting at the applicant's request due to their being out of town. The item was originally continued from the Sept. 19 meeting.