Rapid City Council leadership appoints chairs, members to committees
Rapid City Council leadership appoints chairs, members to committees

Rapid City Council leadership has designated committee chairs and assigned members to the city's major committees for the 2020-2021 term.

City Council President Laura Armstrong, Vice President Lance Lehmann said John Roberts will chair the Public Works Committee. Other committee members include Ritchie Nordstrom, Greg Strommen and Bill Evans.

Council member Darla Drew will chair the Legal and Finance Committee. Other committee members include Pat Jones, Jason Salamun, Armstrong and Lehmann.

Strommen will chair the Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) Committee, which will comprise Salamun, Drew, Evans and Nordstrom. Evans will also serve as the Council's liaison to the Zoning Board of Adjustment/Planning Commission.

