Rapid City Council lifts COVID-19 business restrictions

The new resolution is not enforceable, but rather a recommendation.

Armstrong said she voted against lifting the restrictions because Rapid City has not yet hit the peak of COVID-19 infections.

"If we lift these restrictions, I think it is insulting to our health care workers on the front lines. I worry about our first responders who literally risk their lives with every call of service they go on, where they could potentially be exposed" Armstrong said.

Ward 1 City Councilor Becky Drury said many people and businesses are already taking appropriate precautions and it isn't government's job to mandate it, especially as Rapid City's local economy is dependent on the tourism industry.

"I know we have a lot of visitors coming, and a lot of people are upset about that, but we are a tourist community. We're not an industry that does much else other than tourism and agriculture," Drury said. "People know by now what all the requirements are — to wear the mask, wash your hands, to clean the surfaces down. They know it. We can't make them do it... They still have that personal freedom to do what they want to do."

