Rapid City Council lifts COVID-19 business restrictions

The Rapid City Council lifted all mandatory business restrictions Monday that were in place to ease the spread of COVID-19.
The final vote was 7-2 with Ward 5 City Councilor Laura Armstrong and Ward 2 City Councilor Ritchie Nordstrom being the only dissenting votes.
The council was presented with two options Monday on the city's emergency COVID-19 business resolution — one that would leave the business restrictions in place until July 10, or one that would leave the decision on restrictions up to business owners.
After nearly an hour of discussion, the council ultimately left it to business owners to make the decision themselves after the emergency resolution was in place for just over a month and a half.
The original emergency restrictions were passed on April 27, forcing Rapid City restaurants, bars and other businesses serving customers on-site to engage in practices meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus — including limiting capacity to half the fire marshal's occupancy levels, tables in restaurants must be placed in a configuration to allow for social distancing, one-way aisles in retail establishments, and food service workers must wear face masks.
The new resolution passed Monday removed the emergency rules and restrictions altogether while still encouraging restaurants, bars and other businesses to follow state and Centers for Disease Control guidelines and practice social distancing; and encouraging the public to follow CDC guidelines, social distancing and hygiene protocols.
The new resolution is not enforceable, but rather a recommendation.
Armstrong said she voted against lifting the restrictions because Rapid City has not yet hit the peak of COVID-19 infections.
"If we lift these restrictions, I think it is insulting to our health care workers on the front lines. I worry about our first responders who literally risk their lives with every call of service they go on, where they could potentially be exposed" Armstrong said.
Ward 1 City Councilor Becky Drury said many people and businesses are already taking appropriate precautions and it isn't government's job to mandate it, especially as Rapid City's local economy is dependent on the tourism industry.
"I know we have a lot of visitors coming, and a lot of people are upset about that, but we are a tourist community. We're not an industry that does much else other than tourism and agriculture," Drury said. "People know by now what all the requirements are — to wear the mask, wash your hands, to clean the surfaces down. They know it. We can't make them do it... They still have that personal freedom to do what they want to do."
Landfill study
The City Council also approved a $700,000 master plan study for the city's solid waste division, with a final vote of 6-3.
Ward 5 City Councilor Darla Drew, Ward 2 City Councilor Bill Evans and Ward 4 City Councilor John Roberts voted against the measure.
The $698,680 contract will be paid for by the solid waste division's capital improvement fund, which is paid for by utility rates and fees.
The Public Works Committee unanimously approved the contract June 9, placing it on the City Council's agenda for Monday.
Assistant Public Works Director Dale Coon said Monday the goal of the master plan is to build a foundation for Solid Waste Division planning over the next 20 years, something that has not been recently done for the landfill, Material Recovery Facility/Co-compost facility or trash collection.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.