Rapid City Council member Pat Jones tests positive for COVID-19

Rapid City Council member Pat Jones tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19, the day before he was expecting to get vaccinated for it.

"If the vaccine would have been out and available a month earlier, I probably never would have tested positive, and many others never would have tested positive," Jones said Tuesday. "It just underscores the importance of getting the vaccine and doing everything you can do to not test positive."

Jones was expecting to get his shot on Wednesday morning, just two days after the first vaccinations in western South Dakota were done at Monument Health in Rapid City. He is the human resources director at Avantara Mountain View, a nursing home. He said he learned Monday that staff would receive the vaccine this week.

Jones said he took his COVID test at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday and learned he was positive 15 minutes later.

"I was absolutely shocked," he said. "I felt like I had heard almost the worst news in the world because no one wants to be told they tested positive for COVID because it could be nothing or it could be what 300,000 people in the United States have succumbed to or any point in between."