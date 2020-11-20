Rapid City council member raises questions about mayor's vote for a mask mandate

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I still believe unless we amend the ordinance, the ordinance we have on the books does not allow the mayor to break ties on the ordinance,” Roberts said.

According to Rapid City Municipal Code 2.08.080 section C, “it shall take the concurrence of a majority of all the members of the Council duly holding office to pass an ordinance, or for any proposal to create a liability against the city or for any proposal to create a liability against the city or for the expenditure or appropriation of its money.”

Roberts said it may take a court ruling to resolve the issue.

“I think if that’s what has to happen, that’s what will have to happen,” he said.

The city website under the “Office of the Mayor and City Council” page states that the mayor presides over all meetings but does not vote, “except in the case of a tie, as long as the vote does not involve an ordinance or appropriation.”

Landeen said that statement does not reflect the change in state law. He said the city’s website and city code have many pages and sometimes when changes are made not all references to old statutes are updated.