Rapid City Council OKs homeless mission, overruling the Planning Commission

Following a passionate plea and compromise to operations, the Rapid City Council approved a conditional use permit Monday for an outreach and feeding center for homeless and other low-income residents.
The council voted 5-4 to overturn a previous decision by the Rapid City Planning Commission to deny the permit for the applicant, RV Ministries.
The ministry recently acquired a building at 112 East North St., and wants to use the facility to feed an evening meal each day and breakfast on Sundays as part of a worship service.
On May 22, city staff recommended that the permit be denied because the location could increase danger for homeless people traveling across the four-lane road and railroad adjacent to the property to get food and receive services. During the Planning Commission meeting, the permit was unanimously denied.
However, RV Ministries appealed the decision to the full City Council Monday and won after several stipulations were agreed to.
The mission agreed to put up a chain-link fence along the back portion of the property to detract people from walking or falling on the railroad tracks. They also agreed to limit the operations until a better plan could be developed in a safer manner.
More than 16,000 vehicles per day also travel in the area on East North Street. Adding a signalized pedestrian crosswalk near the mission would be expensive and difficult due to the curve of the road and descent down the hill in that area. Any crosswalk would be located at Milwaukee Street.
Representatives from RV Ministries said they have been "acting as crossing guards," to reduce people from jaywalking at the dangerous road location and redirecting pedestrians to crosswalks further down North Street.
Additional discrepancies came up with the way in which the building was sold to RV Ministries by a real estate broker. Members of the City Council took issue with the sale proceeding without the conditional use permit being discussed or included in the transaction.
Following a lengthy discussion over the matter, the City Council reversed the Planning Commission's denial with a 5-4 vote.
Council members Laura Armstrong, Darla Drew, Bill Evans, Lance Lehmann and Greg Strommen voted in favor of reversing the decision. Becky Drury, Chad Lewis, Ritchie Nordstrom and John Roberts voted against the reversal.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
