Rapid City Council OKs homeless mission, overruling the Planning Commission

Following a passionate plea and compromise to operations, the Rapid City Council approved a conditional use permit Monday for an outreach and feeding center for homeless and other low-income residents.

The council voted 5-4 to overturn a previous decision by the Rapid City Planning Commission to deny the permit for the applicant, RV Ministries.

The ministry recently acquired a building at 112 East North St., and wants to use the facility to feed an evening meal each day and breakfast on Sundays as part of a worship service.

On May 22, city staff recommended that the permit be denied because the location could increase danger for homeless people traveling across the four-lane road and railroad adjacent to the property to get food and receive services. During the Planning Commission meeting, the permit was unanimously denied.

However, RV Ministries appealed the decision to the full City Council Monday and won after several stipulations were agreed to.

The mission agreed to put up a chain-link fence along the back portion of the property to detract people from walking or falling on the railroad tracks. They also agreed to limit the operations until a better plan could be developed in a safer manner.