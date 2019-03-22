The Rapid City Fire Department is looking ahead to what city officials say are much-needed improvements at Fire Station 1 after the city council approved spending $300,000 at Monday night's meeting.
It will be the first step toward addressing longstanding overcrowding at the facility, said Councilman Jason Salamun, who proposed the measure.
“Firefighters deserve all that we can give them for all that they do for our community. This has been 20 years overdue,” he said.
The sheer number of people working out of the building forced the department's Fire & Life Safety division into a separate station several years ago, Fire Chief Rod Seals said.
The station, which is located at the intersection of Main Street and East Boulevard, also lacks adequate amenities for its female employees, Seals said Tuesday in an email. There is only one women's restroom, for example, and the large, single-room dormitory offers little privacy.
First built in 1975, the station has received only minor maintenance and renovations in the past two decades, Seals said.
The measure the council approved Monday provides only for design work related to the project. Whether a new station will be built has yet to be determined.
"With the infrastructure needs of our current building, such as collapsing sewer lines, it may be more cost effective to start from scratch," Seals said.
City Finance Director Pauline Sumption said the city could finance construction by loaning money to itself, or by applying for the the next round of Vision Fund grants. The $300,000 given to the department Monday was left over from payments the city made on a parking-related bond through its Capital Improvement fund.
The measure was adopted by a vote of 6-4, with members Amanda Scott, Chad Lewis, John Roberts and Laura Armstrong opposing it. Roberts said he felt the design process itself should be included in the application for Vision funding and that the money allocated to the department would be better spent on other infrastructure projects.
"Let’s put some money back into this city other than non-profits," Roberts said. "I mean it’s great that we’re doing that and great that we’re supporting all these things, but we’re letting our city suffer in the process.”