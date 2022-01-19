Rapid City Council OKs new ward boundaries, subdivision plan

The Rapid City Council voted 9-1 Tuesday night to approve the first reading of an ordinance that establishes new ward boundaries, which is done every 10 years after the census.

Wards 1, 2, 3 and 5 will have new boundaries, while Ward 4 will mostly stay the same if the ordinance is approved at the second reading

Finance Director Pauline Sumption said the city had to wait for the state Legislature to complete it redistricting duties, which was a lengthy process. She also said the city wanted to align city wards with legislative districts.

“Without knowing what those legislative boundaries were, we would not be able to determine where our ward and precinct boundaries should be to prevent that from happening,” she said.

Council member Jason Salamun said he wanted the lessons the council learned from the process reflected in the record. He expressed concerns about the city's initial proposal at the Jan. 12 Legal and Finance meeting.

That proposal had Ward 3 with 15,610 residents and Ward 5 with 14,308. He said at the time there should be a more balance in the populations. In the approved ordinance, Ward 3 has 14,956 people, while Ward 5 has 14,962.

On Tuesday, Salamun said the council learned who should be on the redistricting committee, that it include council members, the committee should have clear goals, and make sure redistricting is presented in a timely manner.

Evans said he voted no on principle because he believes there should be more time spent considering the options for something that will last a decade. The Legal and Finance Committee, which has five members of the Rapid City Council, first saw the proposed boundary map at its Jan. 12 meeting.

Mayor Steve Allender appointed the redistricting committee that included himself, City Attorney Joel Landeen, Sumption, Geographic Information Systems Coordinator Angie Tallon, Pennington County Election Supervisor Lori Severson, Rapid City Area Schools Director of Business and Support Services Coy Sasse and County Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix.

Sumption said the plan was to have public input during the first and second reading of the ordinance, as well as at the committee meeting.

Subdivision plan approved

The council also approved a preliminary subdivision plan that creates 141 residential lots on about 44 acres southeast of Longview Road and Reservoir Road in the Murphy Ranch Estates Subdivision. The approval is with stipulations, including an agreement between the city and Rapid Valley Sanitary District to serve the development, a road maintenance agreement and about 11 other stipulations.

Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said this would provide a connection to South Dakota Highway 44 through Murphy Ranch up to Longview.

“We’ve been waiting for this connection for a long time,” she said.

$75,000 grant approved

The council also approved an up to $75,000 agreement with the Volunteers of America, Northern Rockies for community co-response services. The organization will help with emergency housing placement for homeless individuals ready to take the next step into housing, and provide case management. Volunteers of America will also conduct homeless street outreach and coordinate homeless services and an emergency housing component.

The outreach and co-response service follows the agreement the council approved in November for Journey On, a street-level outreach program working with Rapid City’s homeless population. According to a memo from Mayor Allender to the council, Journey On responded to 117 calls for service in four weeks. He said it represented 16% of all calls for service related to intoxication.

