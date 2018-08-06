It appears as though Rapid City residents will see their water bills rise by 10 percent a year through 2022 after the Rapid City Council gave its initial approval Monday to the rate hikes.
The 8-2 vote saw Alderwoman Becky Drury and Alderman John Roberts vote in opposition, mirroring the voting line in November 2017 when the council originally approved the rate hikes.
That November decision was referred to a special election on Feb. 20, 2018, when 59 percent of voters shot down the rate increases contained in a city resolution. Just 3,133 residents voted in the election, with 1,864 citizens voting against the increases, likely representing the lowest special election turnout — by percentage of registered voters — in Rapid City’s history.
As set in the resolution rejected in February, the water rate hikes would have caused the water bill of an average single-family residence — 5,600 gallons of clean water usage per month — to rise from $30.72 in 2017 to $46.66 in 2022. Now contained in a city ordinance, which requires four public hearings and two council votes — resolutions require two public hearings and one council vote — the rates increases are identical to the rejected rates but must now be approved once more by the council at its Aug. 20 meeting.
During last year’s referral effort, Citizens for Liberty leader Tonchi Weaver, who led the signature gathering endeavor that put the matter on the ballot, took issue more with the city’s process of approving the rates than with the actual rate hikes themselves, characterizing the process as "kind of sneaky" due to the reduced public hearing requirements.
City officials have since explained the process was initiated in an attempt to put all city fees and rates into one document for ease of access. The rate hikes were explained as necessary after years of stagnant rates that left the city's water infrastructure funds stretched thin.
While the Feb. 20 election result had a clear message of opposition, it was different than some may have expected. In short, the rejection of the water rate resolution did not prevent future rate hike attempts but rather prohibited the city from putting the rates into a resolution as opposed to an ordinance for the next year.
As a result, just over five months later, city staff brought forward the identical rate hikes to the council once more, with council members voting in an identical fashion. If the rate hike ordinance is approved at the council's Aug. 20 meeting, it must then go through a 20-day publication period before becoming effective.