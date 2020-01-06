Rapid City Council passes amended use agreement for Roosevelt Swim Center

A new usage agreement for swim teams at Roosevelt Swim Center in Rapid City will change the way both the teams and the public use the facility.
Rapid City Council unanimously approved the amended use agreement during a meeting on Monday.
Under the new agreement, which goes into effect on Jan. 20, the city's two nonprofit swim teams — the Rapid City Racers and the Greater Rapid City Ellsworth Area Team (G.R.E.A.T) Swimming — will have exclusive access to eight swimming lanes from 4-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The Roosevelt Swim Center's eight lanes would be available for public use and city swim programming from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Additionally, the teams will have eight lanes to share from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and then the pool will be open an hour later each day from 8:30-9:30 p.m. for public use.
For the past several months, city officials said the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department has been working on a change to the priority use policy at the swim center to be more fair to both swim teams and the general public.
Rapid City Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Biegler said there were concerns that were raised about the way the Roosevelt Swim Center was being used. A previous proposal to the swim usage plan was met with opposition from the G.R.E.A.T. Swim Team during a Public Works Committee meeting last week.
Biegler said additional negotiations occurred following the city's Public Works Committee meeting.
"Last week, we met with officials of both swim teams and proposed a schedule that would not only benefit each swim team, but would also more clearly define the availability of the Swim Center pool to the general public," Biegler said. "The teams expressed support for the proposal, and it appears we can move forward with a use schedule that benefits everyone."
Rapid City Racers team president Stanton Anker thanked city staff for the consideration of the policy change.
"I believe (the policy) is fair for everybody, fair for all the kids on both teams to be able to continue to grow," Anker said.
G.R.E.A.T Swimming coach Duncan Olney said
"It's a win-win right now for both the swim teams and the community," Olney said. "We worked out where the swim teams have the lanes they need for the kids to grow."
Biegler said the new use policy will allow the city's own swimming programs to also grow.
"This schedule gives the teams additional lane time, while also providing the Recreation Division with two specific blocks of time we can promote where the entire pool will be available for public swim/city programs," he said. "Some of the issues we were having revolved around trying to split the use of the pool between the swim teams and the public, and this schedule should provide an improved experience for both user groups."
Biegler said the changes to the policy will also allow the Parks and Recreation Department to resolve any scheduling and lane allotments based on potential changes to the participant rosters of each team on a regular basis without needing to take the changes to City Council for approval.