Rapid City Council passes amended use agreement for Roosevelt Swim Center

Biegler said additional negotiations occurred following the city's Public Works Committee meeting.

"Last week, we met with officials of both swim teams and proposed a schedule that would not only benefit each swim team, but would also more clearly define the availability of the Swim Center pool to the general public," Biegler said. "The teams expressed support for the proposal, and it appears we can move forward with a use schedule that benefits everyone."

Rapid City Racers team president Stanton Anker thanked city staff for the consideration of the policy change.

"I believe (the policy) is fair for everybody, fair for all the kids on both teams to be able to continue to grow," Anker said.

G.R.E.A.T Swimming coach Duncan Olney said

"It's a win-win right now for both the swim teams and the community," Olney said. "We worked out where the swim teams have the lanes they need for the kids to grow."

Biegler said the new use policy will allow the city's own swimming programs to also grow.