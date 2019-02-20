After 45 minutes of public comment Tuesday night that was nearly all in opposition to a proposed apartment complex, the Rapid City Council narrowly approved three measures that pave the way for the Mount Rushmore Road project.
The Rapid City Council voted 6-3 in favor of two ordinances that rezone a 14-acre property from general agriculture and general commercial districts to an office commercial one. In order to go into effect, the ordinances must be passed during a second reading.
The council also voted 5-4 to approve an initial development plan — with 14 stipulations — for a four-story apartment complex at the site, located at the northwest intersection of Mount Rushmore and Fox roads, just north of National American University.
The initial plan includes an exception that allows the apartment buildings, proposed by Samuelson Development, to have four floors rather than the three stories allowed in office commercial zones. The final development plan must address the stipulations that include conducting a traffic study, keeping open space and trees where the property borders existing homes, and creating a design that fits into a more rustic Black Hills look rather than a modern one.
The final plan will be heard by the Planning Commission and will only go before the city council if it's appealed, something that happens only about 3 percent of the time, said Vicki Fischer of the Community Development Department.
The Tuesday hearing came after the council previously discussed the apartment complex on Jan. 7. Between those two meetings, Fischer said, city staff held a meeting with concerned residents in order to try to find a compromise on the development.
However, about 15 residents who live or work near the proposed apartment complex voiced their opposition during public comment. Among other concerns, they said they're afraid of increased traffic and that the complex will block views of the Black Hills.
John Samuelson of Samuelson Development and one other person spoke in favor of the project. According to its website, Samuelson Development now operates 597 apartments in Sioux Falls and the Copper Ridge Apartments near Catron Boulevard in Rapid City, which has 351 units.