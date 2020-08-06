Rapid City Council president calls rally part of 'a sequence of insanity' on CNN

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City's Council president shared her concerns about holding the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally during the coronavirus pandemic on national television Thursday afternoon.

In an interview on CNN's "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer," Laura Armstrong said that holding the rally followed by the Central States Fair, the Labor Day holiday and the start of the school year is "a sequence of insanity."

"They're not going to be able to handle any kind of social distancing. There's a significant amount of alcohol involved. It's a huge party," Armstrong said of the rally. "They can infect our Native American population, our law enforcement, potentially our bar staff, our tourist attractions, our hotels and motels, and even our grocery stores."

During the interview with Brian Todd of CNN, Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen said the expected 250,000 people attending the rally will be encouraged to socially distance and wear masks, but he understands many won't do that. He also defended the rally and praised South Dakota for being a "free state" during the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed nearly 160,000 Americans and 141 South Dakotans.

"We cannot stop people from coming. South Dakota has been a free state through this whole process, and we've had a tremendous amount of visitors already," Carstensen said in the interview.