Rapid City Council remembers Chuck Henrie

One staple of the Rapid City Council meetings will no longer occupy one of the front row spots nearest the public comment podium.

Chuck Henrie will be missed in the Rapid City Hall Council Chambers, Mayor Steve Allender said during the Aug. 15 meeting. A seat was saved for Henrie and a moment of silence shared.

“Chuck was a citizen who examined this agenda, determined that he had something to say about several items, and he would come here and address the city council,” Allender said. “We’ve missed his voice here at this city council meeting. A few of the city council members had become friends with him. Frankly, his determination and his attendance was impressive. As we go into the future, we’ll not have Chuck Henrie here to give us advice.”

Henrie died in his Rapid City home July 26 at the age of 59. Since about 2019, Henrie regularly appeared at and made public comments during council meetings — mainly discussing ADA and accessibility issues, as well as variance requests — and his words are memorialized within council minutes and meeting videos.

If he wasn’t able to get a ride from a friend or come by Rapid Transit, Henrie would ask Council members Pat Jones and Jason Salamun for rides to and from meetings. But both of their relationships stemmed before either were elected for their council seat.

Jones said he doesn’t remember the first time he met Henrie, but has known him off and on throughout the years in Rapid City.

“If our paths crossed, we always stopped and chatted for a minute,” Jones said. “Chuck always had something to say about something, always had something on his mind, and I was always happy to hear what he had to say.”

Once Jones was elected to council, Henrie reintroduced himself and they would talk about agenda items. Jones said when he would give Henrie rides home, they would rehash the meeting and discuss comments that were made. He said Henrie would give his comments and opinions as well.

“Chuck saw things differently than a lot of people did just simply because of the life that Chuck lived,” Jones said. “He had many medical issues and a lot of challenges that impacted his ability to maybe live the life he wanted to, but he still pressed on. He was involved in things and never gave in to his issues. He always worked hard to work through them and stay involved in his community, and he did that up to the end, and that’s something I really respected about him.”

Jones said Henrie was a member of his apartment building (board) and was always involved.

“He really believed in accountability and following the rules,” Jones said. “In Chuck’s world, accountability meant a better, safer place for everything, and I think that was really in his heart, that he believed in that and wanted that for everybody. He believed that, he held himself accountable, and wanted to see more of that in the world around him.”

Salamun said he met Henrie about six or seven years ago just before he was elected to the council during discussion on the first go-around for the civic center. He said Henrie had quite a lot to say about ADA requirements and has his fingerprints on the building.

Salamun said their relationship got more meaningful after he was elected in 2016.

“He made a point to call me very frequently to let me know his thoughts on various items,” Salamun said. “He’d give me, Richie (Nordstrom), probably others a call and let us know what was on his mind and then he would ask us questions. He was really good at asking questions, and I appreciated that.”

Salamun said Henrie made the council and local government his kind of sport.

“This was what he kept track of. If we had baseball cards about each of us, he would know the stats,” he said. “He just really took an interest, and even when he wasn’t at the meetings physically, he would reach out and we know he was the one person watching streaming online. He was very engaged.”

Salamun said it always surprised him, and perhaps other council members, how much of an interest Henrie took in issues that no one else really took an interest in.

“I think that kind of engagement is inspiring, and if anything, I think Chuck’s legacy is one of engagement and ownership of this community,” he said. “He knew this was his community, too.”

Henrie took so much interest and ownership that he ran for a Ward 1 council seat in 2020 and planned to run for mayor in 2023.

Salamun and Jones said Henrie had an impact on them as people as well as council members. Salamun said he got to know Henrie through church sometimes, and despite his health challenges, he chose to respond positively.

“Chuck chose to take what he has been given and turn it into his passion, which was to make sure people of all abilities had access to our community and do what he could to fight for it,” he said.

Jones said Henrie’s dedication and passion for ADA and the needs of people with special needs made those needs more real and allowed him to see how it impacted peoples’ lives.

“The more we know about issues the people around us go through, I think the better we are as people and we can appreciate them and maybe do a little more to make life better for everybody,” Jones said. “That’s what Chuck wanted, and I think if we do anything to remember him and memorialize his contribution to Rapid City is that we all try to be a little better at the things that mattered to him and try to impact those in our daily lives.”