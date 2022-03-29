Rapid City Council, school board candidates named for 2022 election

Four local elected seats will appear on the June 7 ballot for the Rapid City Council and Rapid City Area School District.

Candidates had to submit petitions to governing bodies by 5 p.m. Tuesday for the June 7 municipal election.

In Rapid City, one seat from each of the five wards was open for filing. The Rapid City Area School District had seats open in Areas 2, 3 and 6, and the Douglas School District had two at-large seats open.

Rapid City Council

Wards 2 and 5 are the only contested races for council seats. Voters will be able to vote between Ward 2 incumbent Bill Evans and Lindsey Seachris, and Ward 5 voters can choose between J.J. Carrell and Patrick Roseland to replace Council member Darla Drew.

Evans was first elected to his seat in 2019. Seachris is currently a marketing specialist with South Dakota Mines.

Carrell is currently the Director of College and Career Readiness at the Rapid City Area Schools. Roseland is a 30-year Rapid City resident.

Seats for Wards 1, 3 and 4 are uncontested and will not appear on this year's ballot. The Ward 1 seat, which will replace Council member Ron Weifenbach, will go to Jesse Ham. Incumbents Greg Strommen and Lance Lehmann will retain their seats for wards 3 and 4, respectively.

Candidates must file a statement of Financial Interest within 15 days after filing their nominating petitions and must also file a statement of organization for a candidate campaign committee no later than 15 days after becoming a candidate.

Candidates elected June 7 will take office at the July 5 council meeting.

RCAS

Three seats are open in Areas 2, 3 and 6 for the Rapid City Area School District.

Incumbent Bishop Troy Carr is the only candidate for Area 2.

In Area 3, Michael Birkland, a former RCAS teacher, will run against incumbent Gabe Doney. Doney was elected to the board in 2021.

Area 6 voters will be able to vote between Jamie Clapham, Rapid City PTA Council President, and Janyce Hockenbary to fill Amy Policky's seat.

Douglas

There will not be an election for the two open Douglas School Board seats as only two candidates filed notarized petitions.

Tanya Amaral and current board member Amy McGovern will be sworn in at the annual meeting in July. Amaral will replace incumbent Ben Frerichs, who currently serves as second vice president on the board.

Voting information

Voter registration deadline is May 23, which is also when early voting begins. Early voting ends at 5 p.m. June 6. Early voting may begin earlier if the ballots have been received by the Pennington County Auditor’s Office, which is contracted to conduct the Rapid City municipal election.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0