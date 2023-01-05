Rapid City Council: TikTok tabled, Salamun looks to next project

After being tossed back and forth between committee and council meetings for several weeks, the fate of TikTok on Rapid City government devices has been decided — for now.

On Tuesday, with a speedy roll-call vote — in the middle of a City Council meeting that lasted a mere 17 minutes — the council voted eight-to-one in favor of tabling the item — effectively killing it.

Ward 3 Councilman Jason Salamun introduced the issue in mid-December, authoring a legal and finance committee agenda item that would direct the City Attorney’s Office to draft a resolution banning the app from city devices, networks and prohibiting city departmental accounts.

Winter Storm Diaz canceled that meeting, forcing the discussion to the Dec. 19 full council meeting, where it was then sent back to committee for Dec. 28. It went before the council this week with a three-to-two vote from legal and finance, with Laura Armstrong and Ritchie Nordstrom voting in opposition.

After the meeting, Salamun said he was disappointed in the outcome, but his position remains the same.

“If I thought something was a threat and I did not bring that up, it would be negligent on my part,” he said. “When it’s a serious issue for our country, and then for our state — and not just our state, but plenty of others — of course I need to take action. That’s my duty. My conscience would not be clear if I did not bring this up.”

During the previous two meetings, Salamun regularly defended his request, citing action by the federal government to ban the app on its work devices, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s ban on state-owned devices because of a threat to national security. Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Wray expressed similar concerns during a House Homeland Security Committee meeting in November. Those in opposition to the TikTok app say its owner, Chinese-based ByteDance, could collect and release user data to the Chinese Communist Party.

Laura Armstrong, who represents Ward 5, spoke often at all three meetings in opposition to a potential ban, previously calling it “a solution in search of a problem.” She provided a draft report from the Georgia Institute of Technology School of Public Policy's Internet Governance Project that quantified a TikTok ban as being no different than an argument against the free and open internet.

“All forms of global digital connectivity and applications involve exchanges of extensive amounts of technical and behavioral data,” read the report. “If Chinese ownership of an app developer in peacetime constitutes a threat to national security, then all foreign apps, regardless of the country of origin, generate threats to the security of all nations.”

Armstrong repeatedly insisted that she received the draft report unsolicited. She forwarded the email containing the draft from Dr. Milton L. Mueller with GIT’s School of Public Policy received the morning of Jan. 3.

Salamun said he hadn’t had a chance to read it, but that one report doesn’t solidify either side’s argument.

“It’s one of a number of them,” he said. “For every study that you could present for one side, I could say, ‘Well, here’s another expert from another university that would disagree.’”

Armstrong was happy with the Council’s action.

“I’m glad our council came together and demonstrated leadership so we don’t have to participate in media McCarthyism or digital protectionism,” Armstrong said.

Because tabling kills the item, a council member wishing to revisit it would have to re-introduce it in a different form. Salamun said he believes that if the council saw other cities and counties taking similar action, they might take action in the future.

“I don’t think the council wants to lead the nation as local authorities bringing this forward,” he said.

Now that the focus on TikTok appears to be over, Salamun has several other ideas in the works, including reaffirming the city’s commitment to the impacts of the 1972 flood.

“One thing I think we should consider down the road is should Rapid City have a resolution where we can agree, I hope, to say we recommit to not developing on that floodplain out of respect for the memories of those lives lost, and to ensure that everybody in the next generations knows that this was important,” he said.

The next City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m.