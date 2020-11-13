Rapid City Council to again consider resolution for Native American land-swap proposal

“The less said, the more succinct, the better,” he added. The history “can be part of the ultimate agreement that we come to. It doesn’t have to be stated now."

Councilman Jason Salamun agreed it would be easier to pass the resolution without the history but says it’s important to include it.

“By acknowledging the history it acknowledges the work and effort of not only this (Lands Project) group …. but they are standing on shoulders of previous generations,” he said.

However Salamun said he’s “cautious to take any legal responsibilities” about the city’s role with three parcels, especially as it relates to the Canyon Lake Activity Center.

The city owns land that it leases to the hospital and senior living community but has nothing to do with Canyon Lake, Salamun said. It's Rapid City Area Schools that transferred property to the activity enter through a 2005 quit claim deed, the resolution says.

Mayor Steven Allender, who introduced the resolution, and Armstrong say they’d prefer the history to be included but don’t want that issue to prevent the resolution from being passed. If it’s not included, they want it to be introduced at a later time.