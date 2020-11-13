Rapid City Council to again consider resolution for Native American land-swap proposal

The Rapid City Council appears to unanimously support a resolution calling for the city and Native American community to do a proposed land swap, but members disagree on whether it should include historical and legal information.
Some council members have raised concerns about the importance, accuracy, risk and timing of including the information and say the history can be tackled at another time.
“Each and every member of the council said they wanted the resolution to go through,” Council President Laura Armstrong said Friday. “We all have the same goal. We’re just taking different avenues or just have different ideas of what language should be there.”
The group behind the resolution says including the history is key to healing. It points to past reconciliation projects related to the Holocaust, apartheid South Africa, and First Nations boarding schools in Canada that didn’t just include reparations and legal changes, but admissions about the history.
Nearly four of the five-page resolution outlines history researched by the the Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands Project about the old boarding school, how the land was divided and how none of it went to the Native American community.
The resolution also says three parcels — Monument Health’s Behavioral Health Center, the Westside Village senior living community, and the Canyon Lake Activity Center — could be returned to the federal government because they are being improperly used according to a 1948 law. The group points to a 2017 document where the Bureau of Indian Affairs agrees with its analysis.
“A full recitation and formal acknowledgement of this history is essential,” the group wrote in an 11-page FAQ to the city council.
“Our team loosely modeled its approach to this issue on communities across the country and the world who have engaged in truth and reconciliation efforts around difficult histories, in a climate of racial and ethnic tension,’ the letter says. “In almost every case, from Germany, to South Africa, to Canada (where similar issues between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples are at the forefront), formal acknowledgement of the past is the critical first step towards progress and healing."
“In our case the resolution takes that first step by acknowledging this history, and honoring and validating the decades of work by community members, whose efforts were ignored, to tell the truth," it says. "Such an acknowledgement ensures that the next generation of Native community members do not have to spend another ten years, as we have had to, to piece the truth together.”
The council voted Nov. 2 to continue discussing the resolution at a Nov. 11 working session.
Armstrong said Friday that the council, led by Greg Strommen, has been diligently working with the Lands Project group and city attorney to create a revised resolution. Strommen said Friday he did not have time for an interview.
The original resolution was attached Friday to Monday’s City Council Agenda, but Armstrong said she expects another one will be uploaded before the meeting. She said she’s confident the council and group will create a resolution that passes.
Viewpoints
Bev Warne, a Lakota elder and member of the Lands Project group, said including the history will benefit Indigenous and non-indigenous Rapid City residents.
“I think that a lot of the reasons that there's such a chasm between Natives and non-Natives is because history books have evaded the history of the way the United States treated Indigenous people in terms of policies of genocide,” she said. Including history “would help people understand why the disparities are as they are today.”
Warne thinks the history may make some council members feel uncomfortable.
“It just makes Rapid City’s history look bad,” but “the truth is the truth,” she said. “The fact remains in order to make Rapid City a better place in terms of race relations, that’s the kind of truth that needs to be known.”
“From the Lakota perspective it would be a healing just to see, ‘Oh they finally acknowledged what happened here,'” Warned said, adding that she’d eventually like to see this information added to the local schools’ curriculum.
Councilman Bill Evans said that for now he only wants to focus on approving a resolution that says the city and Native American community will work on the land swap.
“We want to solve the land problem,” Evans said, adding that he’s already eyeing a “magnificent, centrally located” piece of property. “Anything else is secondary to that ultimate goal.”
“The less said, the more succinct, the better,” he added. The history “can be part of the ultimate agreement that we come to. It doesn’t have to be stated now."
Councilman Jason Salamun agreed it would be easier to pass the resolution without the history but says it’s important to include it.
“By acknowledging the history it acknowledges the work and effort of not only this (Lands Project) group …. but they are standing on shoulders of previous generations,” he said.
However Salamun said he’s “cautious to take any legal responsibilities” about the city’s role with three parcels, especially as it relates to the Canyon Lake Activity Center.
The city owns land that it leases to the hospital and senior living community but has nothing to do with Canyon Lake, Salamun said. It's Rapid City Area Schools that transferred property to the activity enter through a 2005 quit claim deed, the resolution says.
Mayor Steven Allender, who introduced the resolution, and Armstrong say they’d prefer the history to be included but don’t want that issue to prevent the resolution from being passed. If it’s not included, they want it to be introduced at a later time.
“I would hope that there’s a recognition of the history and the damage to the Native and non-Native relations” but “my gut instinct says we can spend six months talking about what goes into the resolution when we could also be using that six months to work on a plan” for the land swap, Allender said.
The mayor said he thinks some council members are worried about including the history because they think the hospital and senior living community feel scapegoated or abandoned by the city, the very entity that gave them the land.
“It’s not about pointing figures or placing blame, it’s about documenting the truth whether it’s good or ugly,” Armstrong said. “We need to have it documented.”
However, Armstrong said she wouldn’t want the resolution to be killed for this reason.
“Regardless of the outcome (of the resolution), the history has to be acknowledged,” at some point, she said.
The Rapid City Youth Council's Nov. 10 memorandum says it's disappointed the council didn't pass the original resolution on Nov. 2.
"While a general sense of support was voiced by the Common Council, its actions failed to reflect trust in its own staff and most importantly to build trust in the community," the group wrote. "Actions like this resolution is what the next generation is looking for in a community to call home."
The activity center and hospital say they aren't violating the 1948 law while the CEO of the senior living center did not respond to the Journal’s requests for comment. Even though the activity center doesn't think it's in the wrong it supports the resolution, according to its Nov. 5 minutes. Monument Health did not write in its Oct. 26 letter whether it would support a revised resolution that doesn't say it's violating the law.
The council is expected to discuss the issue at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
