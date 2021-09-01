Rapid City Council to consider COVID-19 bonuses for more city employees

More city employees may be in line for bonuses for working during the COVID-19 pandemic after the Rapid City Council discussed the possibility at Wednesday's working session meeting.
The discussion comes after the council voted 6-2 on Aug. 2 to approve a $1,000 hazard pay bonus to police and fire department employees who worked through the pandemic and were on the payroll as of Aug. 2. The funding came from the general fund and was received by 371 city employees.
Council member Darla Drew said many city employees made sure the city got through the pandemic.
“Whatever they were doing, it all made our city continue to run in a remarkable way during very hard times,” Drew said. “My suggestion would be, and I know I was against this in the beginning, but I’d like to see all city employees receive the hazard pay because without that it seems like we’re picking a favorite child.”
Human Resources Director Nick Stroot said he proposed the hazard pay when the council discussed how to spend the $20 million in surplus funds. The original proposal sought $1,000 for public safety employees and $500 for other city employees who worked during the pandemic. Originally, 770 employees qualified.
Stroot said Wednesday that he felt like he proposed hazard pay for all employees on behalf of the department directors.
“Chief (Jason) Culberson and Chief (Don) Hedrick then wrote a letter in response to the inaction of the council reminding them that this is still a request and still out there, and Director (Dale) Tech wrote a letter, too,” Stroot said. “I agree with Councilwoman Drew. I think that we have a mechanism in place, we already have an ask, and that’s my recommendation for Tuesday.”
Council member Bill Evans said the city was lucky the city didn’t have to lay off any employees.
“That’s something you have to consider when there’s thousands of people around this town that may not feel they were treated so well, so you have to factor that in as well,” he said. “Aside from the police and fire people, I haven’t received any letters saying, ‘You have to give these people pay,’ but I have received a lot of them saying, ‘Why do they deserve it? I didn’t get it for doing my job.’”
During the meeting, the council decided to continue discussing how to spend the $20 million at a future date.
The surplus discussion was originally continued from the Aug. 16 meeting after proposals were heard for $15 million to the Fire Station One renovation, $1.5 million each to the fire training tower and Southwest Police Precinct, $1 million to public safety radios, $565,000 to street projects, $200,000 to IT equipment and $200,000 to the library’s Bookmobile project.
Council member Pat Jones said addressing the spending requests individually would allow the council to be thorough in its decision.
Drew said after the meeting that the council is also looking at a number of projects that aren't on the list of the city's department heads.
“I think there were some important things we didn’t get to talk about again,” she said. “I don’t want to improve this entire list as one grocery list of everything we need.”
Drew said the increase from the original $10 million for the Fire Station One renovation to $15 million hasn’t been explained adequately. She said she’d like to see the tennis courts at Sioux Park receive some funds.
Fire Chief Jason Culberson said Aug. 11 that the original $10 million ask was a “guesstimate” based on projected costs from a 2016 study, but cost has gone up significantly since then.
The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday due to the Labor Day holiday.
