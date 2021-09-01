Rapid City Council to consider COVID-19 bonuses for more city employees

Stroot said Wednesday that he felt like he proposed hazard pay for all employees on behalf of the department directors.

“Chief (Jason) Culberson and Chief (Don) Hedrick then wrote a letter in response to the inaction of the council reminding them that this is still a request and still out there, and Director (Dale) Tech wrote a letter, too,” Stroot said. “I agree with Councilwoman Drew. I think that we have a mechanism in place, we already have an ask, and that’s my recommendation for Tuesday.”

Council member Bill Evans said the city was lucky the city didn’t have to lay off any employees.

“That’s something you have to consider when there’s thousands of people around this town that may not feel they were treated so well, so you have to factor that in as well,” he said. “Aside from the police and fire people, I haven’t received any letters saying, ‘You have to give these people pay,’ but I have received a lot of them saying, ‘Why do they deserve it? I didn’t get it for doing my job.’”

During the meeting, the council decided to continue discussing how to spend the $20 million at a future date.