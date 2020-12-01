Rapid City Council to consider harvesting 250 deer this year

The Parks and Recreation Department recommends harvesting 250 deer this season within Rapid City limits. The proposal is part of the department’s annual deer harvest plan.
The Rapid City Council will hear the proposal at its 12:30 p.m. Wednesday working session and again at its regular Monday night meeting.
Based on survey results from the annual Deer Trend Survey by the Rapid City Parks Department, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department recommends 250 deer be harvested this season.
Parks division manager Scott Anderson said the annual survey was done the first week in November.
“Game, Fish and Parks takes the numbers, looks at the trends of the last 25 years and comes up with a recommendation for us of what we should be able to shoot,” he said.
If the council approves the department’s 250 deer harvest proposal for the 2020-2021 season, the city will go to the Game, Fish and Parks and request tags for the hunt.
The department has recommended 250 deer for harvest the past two years, although only 226 were harvested in 2018-2019. In 2017-2018, 150 deer were harvested with 100 harvested from 2015 to 2017.
The Deer Management Program began 25 years ago with as many as 300 harvested in a season. It was established to foster healthy deer populations and “maximize aesthetic and recreational opportunities while minimizing negative impacts to private interests,” according to a press release.
Certified shooters will begin the harvest after the holidays with targets set on antlerless deer. Activities may be conducted in the late evening hours. All meat will be donated to Feeding South Dakota.
Anderson said the certified shooters are all city employees and go through a proficiency test with the police department and a background check. He also said there was about 3,000 to 4,000 pounds of deer donated to Feeding South Dakota last year.
The City’s Parks Division and Black Hills Sportsmen cover the processing costs of the first 150 deer, and Sportsmen Against Hunger cover the next 100.
Carcasses will be kept in a refrigerated trailer provided by Game, Fish and Parks until testing for Chronic Wasting Disease is complete. Once negative tests are received, they’ll be processed.
All the shooting will occur within the city limits, and Anderson said they alert dispatch where they’ll be in case they receive any complaints or calls. He said they mostly hunt on city or park properties, but there are a few private properties they hunt on with permission.
