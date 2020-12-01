Rapid City Council to consider harvesting 250 deer this year

The Parks and Recreation Department recommends harvesting 250 deer this season within Rapid City limits. The proposal is part of the department’s annual deer harvest plan.

The Rapid City Council will hear the proposal at its 12:30 p.m. Wednesday working session and again at its regular Monday night meeting.

Based on survey results from the annual Deer Trend Survey by the Rapid City Parks Department, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department recommends 250 deer be harvested this season.

Parks division manager Scott Anderson said the annual survey was done the first week in November.

“Game, Fish and Parks takes the numbers, looks at the trends of the last 25 years and comes up with a recommendation for us of what we should be able to shoot,” he said.

If the council approves the department’s 250 deer harvest proposal for the 2020-2021 season, the city will go to the Game, Fish and Parks and request tags for the hunt.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The department has recommended 250 deer for harvest the past two years, although only 226 were harvested in 2018-2019. In 2017-2018, 150 deer were harvested with 100 harvested from 2015 to 2017.