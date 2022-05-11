Rapid City Council to consider setting TIF District boundaries

Rapid City’s Legal and Finance Committee approved a resolution to create a Tax Increment Finance District and project plan for the Black Hills Industrial Center Wednesday.

The $78 million district would span around 900 acres with phase one anchored by the AEsir Technologies battery manufacturing plant. The center would be built over three phases along South Dakota Highway 79 and Old Folsom Road, just south of Catron Boulevard.

The district itself would encompass the Rapid City Landfill, along Catron Boulevard for utilities, a portion of Highway 79 and 600 acres of the proposed center site. The Rapid City Council will consider the items at its Monday meeting.

Kyle Treloar, vice president of Dream Design International, said the industrial park is moving forward and receiving great interest from all over the country. He said construction will really start this summer.

The center would be built in three phases and include 600 acres of rail serving high tech and value-added agriculture products. The first phase would include site grading, drainage facilities, Old Folsom Road improvements, turn lanes on Highway 79, rail switches, rail line, offsite water, offsite sanitary sewer, traffic signal and utility relocations.

If approved, the district could also result in two additional stop lights along South Dakota Highway 79, including one at the Rapid City Landfill intersection. There could also be a traffic impact study on Highway 79 near the landfill that would occur with the next phase of platting in the relatively near term.

Parking Operations Manager Anna Gilligan presented on the division to the committee. She said the division plans on expanding to four parking enforcement officers.

“More officers will ensure more consistent enforcement, and consistent enforcement encourages compliance,” she said.

Gilligan said they’re also hoping to commission another parking study that would be an update to the 2017 study and include a location for a new parking structure.

Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said funding for the study will be requested in next year’s budget. She said the city needs to be looking ahead and anticipating needs near South Dakota Mines, downtown and west near the YMCA.

Gilligan said before implementation of the parking plan derived from the 2017 study, revenue was at $623,000. In 2019, the year the plan was implemented, revenue was at $1 million. In 2020, it was $1.3 million and $1.6 million in 2021.

Committee members asked about parking for the Block 5 Project on St. Joseph Street between Fifth and Sixth streets. Fisher said Gilligan sent letters to those with parking spots in the current lot. Current parkers will be required to use their new parking spots July 1.

