Rapid City council to consider several infrastructure projects on Monday

Rapid City residents may see two road and sewer projects this spring if the Rapid City Council approves bid advertisements at its Monday night meeting.

A portion of Una Del Drive and Wildwood Drive are slated for full street and utility reconstruction this spring. The $1.76 million project would be completed by December.

Streets would be installed with asphalt pavement sections widened, gravel shoulders installed and roadside ditches for drainage constructed. The existing water mains would be rebuilt with sanitary sewer mains installed, according to the city.

A large diameter water main at the Sheridan Lake Road and Catron Boulevard intersection would be rebuilt, too.

The second spring-time project, if approved, would be the installation of sanitary sewer main pipes to replace existing sewer service along South Street and an adjacent alley between South Street and Clark street. The project would cost about $545,000.

The existing water main in South Street would be replaced with a larger main, and the street section on Seventh Street from South Street to Columbus Street would be reconstructed.

