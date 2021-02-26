Rapid City council to consider several infrastructure projects on Monday

Rapid City residents may see two road and sewer projects this spring if the Rapid City Council approves bid advertisements at its Monday night meeting.
A portion of Una Del Drive and Wildwood Drive are slated for full street and utility reconstruction this spring. The $1.76 million project would be completed by December.
Streets would be installed with asphalt pavement sections widened, gravel shoulders installed and roadside ditches for drainage constructed. The existing water mains would be rebuilt with sanitary sewer mains installed, according to the city.
A large diameter water main at the Sheridan Lake Road and Catron Boulevard intersection would be rebuilt, too.
The second spring-time project, if approved, would be the installation of sanitary sewer main pipes to replace existing sewer service along South Street and an adjacent alley between South Street and Clark street. The project would cost about $545,000.
The existing water main in South Street would be replaced with a larger main, and the street section on Seventh Street from South Street to Columbus Street would be reconstructed.
The council could also approve a summer-time street patching project that would include spot repair of curb and gutter, concrete fillets and pans, full depth patching and surface mill and patching within Milwaukee Drive and Concourse Drive neighborhoods.
The $150,000 project would be completed over the summer and followed by a separate chip seal project.
St. Patrick Street could also see a full reconstruction, although construction wouldn’t begin until 2022. Public Works will request authorization for $215,000 for engineering design services. The street between Mount Rushmore Road and Fifth Street would see resurfacing, curb and gutter, water main replacement, sanitary sewer main replacement and storm sewer improvements.
The council will also consider authorizing bids for replacing and electrical improvement for three city wells with an estimated cost of $130,000 each.
Assistant public works director Dan Coon said Wednesday that although the wells are currently out of commission, the city is able to supply all of the demand with the redundancy built into the system.
The Jackson Springs Water Treatment Plant may have four of its five membrane modules replaced, pending council authorization. The two proposals would cost $751,000 and $745,000.
The Rapid City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in city council chambers.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —