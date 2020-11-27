Rapid City Council to consider two mask ordinances at special meeting Monday

The Rapid City Council will consider two ordinances and a resolution regarding a mask mandate at a special session meeting that begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The meeting will be a second reading for the mask mandate ordinance, No. 6453, that passed 6-5 with Mayor Steve Allender’s tie-breaking vote Nov. 19.

However, the council will discuss a separate emergency ordinance, Ordinance No. 6454. It specifies masks would be required in public indoor spaces as opposed to the original ordinance that states face coverings would be required in certain situations.

The new ordinance and its details have not yet been posted to the agenda, but city officials said it will be uploaded Monday before the meeting.

The resolution that would require face coverings in certain situations is similar to the one council members Pat Jones and Jason Salamun discussed at the Nov. 19 meeting. Salamun made a motion during the meeting for the substitute resolution, which would have no enforcement and no penalties for not wearing a mask.