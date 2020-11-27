Rapid City Council to consider two mask ordinances at special meeting Monday

The Rapid City Council will consider two ordinances and a resolution regarding a mask mandate at a special session meeting that begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will be a second reading for the mask mandate ordinance, No. 6453, that passed 6-5 with Mayor Steve Allender’s tie-breaking vote Nov. 19.
However, the council will discuss a separate emergency ordinance, Ordinance No. 6454. It specifies masks would be required in public indoor spaces as opposed to the original ordinance that states face coverings would be required in certain situations.
The new ordinance and its details have not yet been posted to the agenda, but city officials said it will be uploaded Monday before the meeting.
The resolution that would require face coverings in certain situations is similar to the one council members Pat Jones and Jason Salamun discussed at the Nov. 19 meeting. Salamun made a motion during the meeting for the substitute resolution, which would have no enforcement and no penalties for not wearing a mask.
The resolution also excludes those attending religious services or other religious practices or celebrations from wearing a mask. Others excluded include those five years old and younger, law enforcement personnel whose jobs would be interfered with while wearing a mask, those swimming or who play a team sport and others.
As of Friday morning, there were 129 public comments attached to the agenda. City officials said more would be added Monday.
The original ordinance that was proposed includes possible fines or jail time for non-compliance, citing Rapid City Municipal Code 1.12.010. Allender said during the Nov. 19 meeting, though, that a fine is highly unlikely.
Council member John Roberts also called into question the legality of Allender’s tie-breaking vote on the ordinance. City Attorney Joel Landeen said South Dakota Codified Law grants a mayor the authority to break a tie when it comes to ordinances as long as it doesn’t deal with appropriations.
If approved Monday, Ordinance No. 6453 would go into effect immediately and last until Jan. 1, 2021. Council member Darla Drew said the time is right to pass the mandate at the Nov. 19 meeting. She said if the masks don’t work or don’t show to be effective, the ordinance would be discontinued.
“We know when to stop,” she said. “If it’s working, we probably keep up with it. If it’s not working, it’s done. It’s a mask, we’re not asking you to walk around on stilts or anything super difficult. We’re saying to put on a mask.”
Council President Laura Armstrong wrote an open letter to the council that was published in the Journal advocating for wearing masks. Salamun had an op-ed published the same day saying that wearing masks should be a choice, not forced on those within city limits.
The special meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers. Those who wish to comment can do so online on the city's website.
