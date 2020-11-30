Rapid City Council to consider two mask ordinances at today's meeting

Businesses and other indoor public spaces will be able to opt out of mask regulations, according to a new ordinance the Rapid City Council will discuss at its special session meeting that starts at 5:30 p.m. today.

The ordinance states businesses will have to post signage for whether or not they are participating in mask regulations. It also implements a framework for businesses to require face coverings in certain indoor public spaces.

The new ordinance also differs from the one council passed 6-5 at the Nov. 19 meeting that would apply to an facility with an occupancy capacity of 50 or more people, includes a house of worship in the “indoor public place” definition and states if someone does not comply with a business’s mask requirement and refuses to leave the business that they could face trespassing charges.