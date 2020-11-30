Rapid City Council to consider two mask ordinances at today's meeting

Businesses and other indoor public spaces will be able to opt out of mask regulations, according to a new ordinance the Rapid City Council will discuss at its special session meeting that starts at 5:30 p.m. today.
The ordinance states businesses will have to post signage for whether or not they are participating in mask regulations. It also implements a framework for businesses to require face coverings in certain indoor public spaces.
The new ordinance also differs from the one council passed 6-5 at the Nov. 19 meeting that would apply to an facility with an occupancy capacity of 50 or more people, includes a house of worship in the “indoor public place” definition and states if someone does not comply with a business’s mask requirement and refuses to leave the business that they could face trespassing charges.
“If any person refuses to wear a mask, or other face covering, after the business has made efforts to get them to do so, the business or property owner has the ability to ask the patron to leave the premises and if the patron refuses to comply with such a request they can be charged with a trespass pursuant to Section 9.12.140 of the Rapid City Municipal Code,” the ordinance states.
Rapid City Municipal Code 9.12.140 states that it is unlawful for people to trespass and any person not complying with regulations could be subject to a fine no less than $25 and no more than $100 and/or 30 days in jail.
Support Local Journalism
The penalty section of the new proposed ordinance also differs from previous ordinance. It states the enforcement of the ordinance will be through “an administrative process” rather than criminal. The city would notify the business of the violation, provide the information on the ordinance and ask for compliance. If further violations are noted, the city will contact the business again either in writing or through the City Code Enforcement division.
“If prolonged non-compliance exists, criminal prosecution may occur,” the ordinance states.
The total fine and cost of the violation will be $100. Each day the violation occurs could be considered a separate offense.
If an indoor public place requires masks, all customers, patrons, guests and employees who have face-to-face contact with the public would have to wear a face covering where six feet of social distancing can't be achieved or maintained.
The new proposed ordinance would be in effect until Feb. 28, 2021, unless extended, amended or terminated. The council would also be able to suspend or reinstate the ordinance before the expiration date. It would also go into effect immediately if passed following a second reading.
The ordinance the council approved earlier would be in effect until Jan. 1, unless extended, amended or suspended by the council.
The council will discuss both ordinances and a resolution regarding a mask mandate at its special meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in Council Chambers.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.