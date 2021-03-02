Rapid City Council to continue airport board expansion discussion, approves infrastructure projects

Dame said they’re going through a large master planning process and looking at the next 15-20 years, they foresee big decisions having to be made. He said as the decisions move forward, they look at if it’s fair if Rapid City is the only one at the table at the regional facility.

Council member Jason Salamun made a substitute motion to have the additional members be residents of Rapid City. He said the city has been the main investor in the airport.

“Bringing in other taxing entities, I think if they have a stake, a financial stake in it, obviously they should have representation on that board,” he said. “Without that stake, I’m not sure if it’s appropriate that they have a voice on how we run the airport unless we change the authority or unless the jurisdiction is split up a little differently.”

Dame posed the question should the airport board expand when they need the tax base or is there a need to develop those relationships before the need arises. He said he thinks a seven-member board is a stable form of board for them.

Salamun said going to seven members is a great thing, but wonders if it would set a precedent for other committees and boards.