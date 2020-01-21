Rapid City Council to decide on audit firm

The Rapid City Council is expected to take action Tuesday to begin the process of renewing a temporary one-year contract with a local firm for the city's annual independent audit.

The action comes after the city council tabled a three-year proposal on Dec. 16, 2019, that would have changed the audit firm to an out-of state company with an increased cost of nearly $24,000 over the term of the agreement.

The city has used Rapid City-based Ketel Thorstenson to complete the annual audits for the past nine years. When the city solicited bids for a three-year term for the 2019-2021 fiscal audits, Ketel Thorstenson was the lowest bidder of four companies.

However, the city's finance officer, Pauline Sumption, recommended the city council approve the contract with the next-lowest bidder — Eide Bailly, which is based in Fargo, N.D., and has an office in Sioux Falls.

The bid from Eide Bailly was $8,761 more than the bid from Ketel Thorstenson. Additionally, Eide Bailly would require $5,000 per year for travel and out-of-pocket expenses over three years.

In total, Eide Bailly's contract for audit services would cost the city $23,761 more than what was offered from Ketel Thorstenson.