Rapid City Council to decide on audit firm

The Rapid City Council is expected to take action Tuesday to begin the process of renewing a temporary one-year contract with a local firm for the city's annual independent audit.
The action comes after the city council tabled a three-year proposal on Dec. 16, 2019, that would have changed the audit firm to an out-of state company with an increased cost of nearly $24,000 over the term of the agreement.
The city has used Rapid City-based Ketel Thorstenson to complete the annual audits for the past nine years. When the city solicited bids for a three-year term for the 2019-2021 fiscal audits, Ketel Thorstenson was the lowest bidder of four companies.
However, the city's finance officer, Pauline Sumption, recommended the city council approve the contract with the next-lowest bidder — Eide Bailly, which is based in Fargo, N.D., and has an office in Sioux Falls.
The bid from Eide Bailly was $8,761 more than the bid from Ketel Thorstenson. Additionally, Eide Bailly would require $5,000 per year for travel and out-of-pocket expenses over three years.
In total, Eide Bailly's contract for audit services would cost the city $23,761 more than what was offered from Ketel Thorstenson.
In a Nov. 25, 2019, memo to Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender and city council members, Sumption wrote the city needs to "implement a rotation in the audit firm used as suggested by the Government Finance Officers Association," even though there is an increased cost, and the audit firm is not local.
During the Dec. 16 meeting, concerns were raised by city council members about the increased cost and awarding the contract to an out-of-state firm. The council directed the city's finance department to go back, review and re-evaluate the proposals.
In an email Monday, Tracy Davis, the city's deputy finance director, told the Journal that the additional review has been completed.
"Based on this further review, we are currently working with Ketel on an agreement for their firm to conduct the finance and compliance audit for 2019," Davis said.
The proposed contract with Ketel Thorstenson is only for one year.
Davis said the city still believes that rotating audit companies is the more appropriate course of action.
Rapid City's audits have been completed by Ketel Thorstenson for the past nine years. Prior to that, Davis said Casey Peterson and Associates completed the city's audits for three years.
If the city council gives its approval Tuesday to continue negotiating with Ketel Thornstenson, Davis said the one-year contact will come back to the council for final approval.
The city council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 300 Sixth St., in downtown Rapid City.
