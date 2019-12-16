The Rapid City Council is expected to take action tonight to form a committee to study the feasibility of changing Rapid City's form of government.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the City Administration Building, 300 Sixth St.
Mayor Steve Allender is requesting the committee to explore changing from a Dillon's Rule-based city government to a home rule structure.
According to a letter Allender sent to city councilors in November, Dillon's Rule limits what municipal government can do. The rule only allows for the city to act when authorized by the state of South Dakota. Home rule, Allender said, would allow for the citizens of Rapid City to have more local control over their municipal government.
"I believe a home rule charter could be a positive change for Rapid City," Allender said.
At a Nov. 25 news conference, Allender pointed to Watertown, Aberdeen, Brookings and Sioux Falls as cities in South Dakota that have made the change in the past 20 years.
"It would be good for Rapid City because, potentially, it would reduce the number of elected officials that would give us a better chance of high quality versus high quantity," he said. "It would put people more in charge of how we govern ourselves from here on out. If there is to be a change, just like in the case of the constitution, all of the changes to the city charter have to go back to the people for a vote."
If the Rapid City Council takes action to approve the formation of the Home Rule Charter Committee, Allender proposed three options for the committee's make-up.
- Using a traditional committee appointment process where the mayor's office would advertise for applications, make the initial selection of members and take those names to city council for approval.
- Having each city councilor select a representative from their ward to sit on the committee.
- A combination of both selection methods.
The committee would be responsible for investigating the benefits of home rule, noting pros and cons; compare and contrast home rule versus Dillon's rule; and to assemble a draft home rule charter for consideration.
Ultimately, Rapid City voters would have to decide whether or not to move from a Dillon's rule charter or a home rule charter.
If city council approves the formation of the Home Rule Charter Committee, Allender projects members would meet at least twice a month for six to nine months.