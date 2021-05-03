Rapid City Council to discuss $20 million surplus at special meeting

The city cut $6.6 million from the budget in May due to the economic forecast from the pandemic and loss of revenue to the city’s general and special revenue funds. The largest cut was in planned expenditures for Capital Improvement projects that totaled $2,015,698.

The state provided about $19.3 million in COVID expenditure reimbursements. About $17 million of the $20 million was created by the state reimbursing the city for COVID grant-funded expenditures.

Shoemaker said the council members won’t have any other details from the departments until presentations are made. He said there's no requirement to spend any or all of the funds, so there's no deadline for a decision.

“The session offers the departments the opportunity to bring forward projects or proposals to the council for consideration,” he said.

Council members will also be able to submit projects and ideas during the special session. Any decisions would require an ordinance amendment, which needs two readings before the council.

