 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Rapid City Council to discuss Code of Conduct complaint against Pat Jones

  • 0
Council member Pat Jones

Council member Pat Jones makes a motion during an April 18 Rapid City Council meeting.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

The Rapid City Council will go into a closed-door executive session Monday night to discuss a Code of Conduct complaint filed against Ward 1 Council member Pat Jones.

The executive session is scheduled for the end of the regular City Council meeting, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Rapid City Hall.

Jordan Mason, who worked as Pennington County Sheriff candidate Ryan Mechaley’s campaign manager for 2022, filed the complaint against Jones with the mayor and council June 2. Mason requested Jones issue a public apology to help clear his name.

In the complaint, Mason said Jones’ opinion column published in the Journal stated that Mason acted in a “fraudulent and unethical professional manner” attacking his “credibility, trustworthiness and impugning my personal character while making specific reference to my profession and my client.”

People are also reading…

“Such libelous statements were clearly made with willful malicious intent to damage my ability to practice my profession as a campaign manager, which is dependent upon my credibility and trustworthiness,” Mason wrote.

Jones wrote a column published June 1 before the Republican primary stating he had been subject to a “disturbing campaign tactic.” In the column, Jones wrote that his photo was being improperly used on Mechaley’s campaign materials and that he did not intentionally endorse him.

Mason said he found the column “unbecoming of a city council person” and reached out to file a code of conduct complaint.

Mason said Jones’ claim of “numerous attempts to privately resolve this matter” with Mason is false. In the complaint, Mason includes screenshots from both his personal cell phone and work cell phone, as well as screenshots of social media posts and emails, with call logs, text messages and communications between himself, Jones and Mechaley.

The council will meet behind closed doors Monday to discuss the complaint before coming back to open session. Monday's meeting agenda states the City Council will direct city staff on any action that might be taken against Jones.

In a previous Code of Conduct complaint filed in 2020 against Ward 5 council member Laura Armstrong, the council decided to not take any action. However, former council member Lisa Modrick also had a Code of Conduct complaint filed against her, which resulted in her expulsion from the council in February 2020.

— City Editor Siandhara Bonnet contributed to this report.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 27

Your Two Cents for July 27

Tim Goodwin promotes the tired GOP division between near poor and the poor as the reason to block Medicaid expansion. He also rails against de…

Your Two Cents for July 23

Your Two Cents for July 23

Great to see tribal leaders endorsing Amendment D. Please encourage your tribal members to get out and vote. Your voice should have a much big…

Your Two Cents for July 29

Your Two Cents for July 29

Kristi Noem dedicated $230,000 of state funds to a Virginia law firm to contest the fireworks issue. Not surprisingly, she lost. She should re…

Watch Now: Related Video

Italy's Lampedusa overwhelmed by flood of migrants and refugees

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News