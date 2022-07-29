Rapid City Council to discuss Code of Conduct complaint against Pat Jones

The Rapid City Council will go into a closed-door executive session Monday night to discuss a Code of Conduct complaint filed against Ward 1 Council member Pat Jones.

The executive session is scheduled for the end of the regular City Council meeting, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Rapid City Hall.

Jordan Mason, who worked as Pennington County Sheriff candidate Ryan Mechaley’s campaign manager for 2022, filed the complaint against Jones with the mayor and council June 2. Mason requested Jones issue a public apology to help clear his name.

In the complaint, Mason said Jones’ opinion column published in the Journal stated that Mason acted in a “fraudulent and unethical professional manner” attacking his “credibility, trustworthiness and impugning my personal character while making specific reference to my profession and my client.”

“Such libelous statements were clearly made with willful malicious intent to damage my ability to practice my profession as a campaign manager, which is dependent upon my credibility and trustworthiness,” Mason wrote.

Jones wrote a column published June 1 before the Republican primary stating he had been subject to a “disturbing campaign tactic.” In the column, Jones wrote that his photo was being improperly used on Mechaley’s campaign materials and that he did not intentionally endorse him.

Mason said he found the column “unbecoming of a city council person” and reached out to file a code of conduct complaint.

Mason said Jones’ claim of “numerous attempts to privately resolve this matter” with Mason is false. In the complaint, Mason includes screenshots from both his personal cell phone and work cell phone, as well as screenshots of social media posts and emails, with call logs, text messages and communications between himself, Jones and Mechaley.

The council will meet behind closed doors Monday to discuss the complaint before coming back to open session. Monday's meeting agenda states the City Council will direct city staff on any action that might be taken against Jones.

In a previous Code of Conduct complaint filed in 2020 against Ward 5 council member Laura Armstrong, the council decided to not take any action. However, former council member Lisa Modrick also had a Code of Conduct complaint filed against her, which resulted in her expulsion from the council in February 2020.

