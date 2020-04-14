Rapid City Council to discuss delaying Fitzgerald Stadium renovation

The timeline for the renovation to Fitzgerald Stadium is up in the air after the Rapid City Public Works Committee requested that more financial information be presented at the next City Council meeting.
The concern came up Tuesday when the committee was asked to authorize city staff to advertise a new round of bids that is estimated to cost around $4.1 million and be financed by the Capital Improvement and Vision Funds, which rely on sales tax revenue. So far, the city has allocated around $900,000 for the project.
Council member Bill Evans cited concerns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm personally am really excited about this project as a baseball fan, and I think our history in this town certainly warrants the expense to improve that facility," Evans said. "I do think, however, given the situation this becomes more of a want and not a need. Frankly, we don't know if we are going to be able to pay for that given the current situation."
The initial motion made by Council member Laura Armstrong was to delay discussing the bids until June. Rod Johnson, operations management engineer for the city's Parks and Recreation department, said that would delay the project by a year.
"In order to meet that window for construction, we're looking at July 15 to May 1. We would need to go out for bids now so that we can get a contract signed, they can be prepared to break ground on July 15," Johnson said. "If you are looking at a two-month delay, what we are looking at is a one-year delay. We need to really try to fit that window."
Armstrong said it is the job of the City Council to be fiscally responsible, particularly when faced with an economic downturn.
"I'll be honest, $4.1 million is a lot of money going back to what Mr. Evans said about wants and needs," Armstrong said. "I'm not trying to sabotage this project in any shape or form but our duty is to be fiscally responsible."
Council member John Roberts pointed out the money for the renovation project is coming from the Capital Improvement Fund and the Vision Fund, not the General Fund that is seeing the brunt of the economic downturn.
"I think that if we are going to start pulling Vision Fund monies that have already been allocated, we should look at some of the other Vision Fund monies that have been allocated that haven't been spent, too," he said.
Roberts also said this may be a good time to move forward with the project because of the economy.
"Going out for bids at the moment can be a very good thing. There's a lot of people who are going to be looking for work in the July/August time frame. The bids may come back surprisingly low," he said.
At the end of the discussion, the Public Works Committee voted to move the bid process on to City Council without recommendation. The committee instructed the city's Finance Department to present a clearer financial picture to the full City Council.
The $5 million budget for Fitzgerald Stadium was approved in March 2019.
The Rapid City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday to take up the renovation project.
