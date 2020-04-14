Rapid City Council to discuss delaying Fitzgerald Stadium renovation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The timeline for the renovation to Fitzgerald Stadium is up in the air after the Rapid City Public Works Committee requested that more financial information be presented at the next City Council meeting.

The concern came up Tuesday when the committee was asked to authorize city staff to advertise a new round of bids that is estimated to cost around $4.1 million and be financed by the Capital Improvement and Vision Funds, which rely on sales tax revenue. So far, the city has allocated around $900,000 for the project.

Council member Bill Evans cited concerns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm personally am really excited about this project as a baseball fan, and I think our history in this town certainly warrants the expense to improve that facility," Evans said. "I do think, however, given the situation this becomes more of a want and not a need. Frankly, we don't know if we are going to be able to pay for that given the current situation."

The initial motion made by Council member Laura Armstrong was to delay discussing the bids until June. Rod Johnson, operations management engineer for the city's Parks and Recreation department, said that would delay the project by a year.