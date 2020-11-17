Rapid City Council to discuss mask mandate at special meeting, mayor announces

He said he hopes businesses will enforce mask policies under a mandate, but enforcement would be discussed at the special meeting of the city council.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Allender was accompanied at the press conference by Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Lori Simon and Shankar Kurra, a physician Monument Health.

Simon said district schools will enter into Level 3, or remote learning, on Wednesday. She said the district would revisit when students can return to the classroom after the Thanksgiving holiday.

She said the tipping point for going into Level 3, which was announced Monday afternoon, was the soaring number of staff that had either tested positive for COVID-19 or were in quarantine.

At the end of September, staff made up about 20% of active cases in the district, Simon said. According to Monday’s numbers, staff made up 35% of active cases. She said what is really concerning is that last Wednesday there were 105 staff in active quarantine and that number increased to 180 five days later, which is a little more than 10% of the staff.

Dr. Kurra said Monument Health is at capacity and that is impacting others who need care in the area.