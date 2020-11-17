Rapid City Council to discuss mask mandate at special meeting, mayor announces

The Rapid City Council will likely hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss an ordinance requiring a citywide mask mandate Mayor Steve Allender announced Tuesday at a press conference where he made the case that wearing a mask is an act of personal responsibility.
“Our governor has chosen to put us on a specific path, one of freedom and liberty,” Allender, who was wearing a mask, said at city hall. “The governor’s position is one that centers on personal responsibility. Well, now, friends, it’s time to be personally responsible.”
He said this includes ensuring people aren’t a danger to others.
Allender pointed out there are many laws and ordinances designed to enhance public safety, citing speed limits and other traffic laws such as prohibiting texting while driving “because we cannot keep our hands off of a mobile device while we’re operating a two-ton vehicle.”
“It’s a behavior issue,” he said.
Allender also said there’s a federal law against smoking in public buildings because it was determined that secondhand smoke is a danger to the health of others.
“While you may make your decisions to smoke your cigarette and pollute your own lungs, that’s up to you,” the mayor said. “But you do not have the right to pollute someone else’s lungs and that analogy is very very close to what we’re talking about with this pandemic.”
He said he hopes businesses will enforce mask policies under a mandate, but enforcement would be discussed at the special meeting of the city council.
Allender was accompanied at the press conference by Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Lori Simon and Shankar Kurra, a physician Monument Health.
Simon said district schools will enter into Level 3, or remote learning, on Wednesday. She said the district would revisit when students can return to the classroom after the Thanksgiving holiday.
She said the tipping point for going into Level 3, which was announced Monday afternoon, was the soaring number of staff that had either tested positive for COVID-19 or were in quarantine.
At the end of September, staff made up about 20% of active cases in the district, Simon said. According to Monday’s numbers, staff made up 35% of active cases. She said what is really concerning is that last Wednesday there were 105 staff in active quarantine and that number increased to 180 five days later, which is a little more than 10% of the staff.
Dr. Kurra said Monument Health is at capacity and that is impacting others who need care in the area.
“COVID-19 is a disease that is only a portion of our health care burden we at Monument Health are taking care of,” he said. “This is putting a strain on all of us, which is why I think it’s important, we as a community now come to the aid of our heroes to make sure they are there and ready to take care of us.”
Dr. Kurra said the community can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, washing their hands, and avoiding closed spaces and crowded places.
He said high-risk situations include dining with alcohol, dining with more than four people, conversations with people without masks, sharing restrooms and spending time in break rooms.
Allender said he wants to avoid a worst-case scenario where hospital care has to be rationed. He added that wearing masks is not a big burden.
“We’re not talking about an iron lung, we’re not talking about a ball and chain, we’re not talking about a tattoo on the inside of your lip, we’re not talking about anything but a little piece of fabric that can cover your mouth and nose,” he said. “There is no controversy in the medical community over the wearing of masks.”
