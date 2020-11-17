Rapid City Council to discuss mask mandate at special meeting on Thursday

“While you may make your decisions to smoke your cigarette and pollute your own lungs, that’s up to you,” the mayor said. “But you do not have the right to pollute someone else’s lungs and that analogy is very very close to what we’re talking about with this pandemic.”

He said he hopes businesses will enforce mask policies under a mandate, but enforcement would be discussed at the special meeting of the city council.

Allender was accompanied at the press conference by Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Lori Simon and Shankar Kurra, a physician Monument Health.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Simon said district schools will enter into Level 3, or remote learning, on Wednesday. She said the district would revisit when students can return to the classroom after the Thanksgiving holiday.

She said the tipping point for going into Level 3, which was announced Monday afternoon, was the soaring number of staff that had either tested positive for COVID-19 or were in quarantine.