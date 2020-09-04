Rapid City Council to discuss possible legal action on mobile home park

Rapid City Council will discuss possible legal action about Ridgestone Mobile Home Park in an executive session at its Tuesday meeting.
The item was added to the agenda late Friday morning.
The park and its owner, Rand Williams, are under scrutiny following Mayor Steve Allender’s letter to councilors requesting support in legal action against Williams or to turn off water services.
Any vote taken in the executive session will be made public once the session is adjourned.
The city has known about a highly corroded water service line and tried to work with Williams to remedy the situation since 2017, although Williams said he doesn’t believe that’s the real issue.
The council also will discuss rezoning requests for three properties and hear reports from the mayor’s committee on disabilities and the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
It will also vote on the draft report for the Sixth Street Corridor Study in the consent agenda, which was discussed at the Public Works meeting Sept. 1.
