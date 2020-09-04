Rapid City Council to discuss possible legal action on mobile home park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City Council will discuss possible legal action about Ridgestone Mobile Home Park in an executive session at its Tuesday meeting.

The item was added to the agenda late Friday morning.

The park and its owner, Rand Williams, are under scrutiny following Mayor Steve Allender’s letter to councilors requesting support in legal action against Williams or to turn off water services.

Any vote taken in the executive session will be made public once the session is adjourned.

The city has known about a highly corroded water service line and tried to work with Williams to remedy the situation since 2017, although Williams said he doesn’t believe that’s the real issue.