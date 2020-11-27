Rapid City Council to discuss Soo San Drive name change at working session

Soo San Drive will be renamed Sioux San Drive if approved by the Rapid City Council.
The council will discuss the proposal at its Wednesday working session.
The recommendation comes from Mayor Steve Allender. The road would be renamed from West Main Street to Canyon Lake Drive and goes past the south side of the Sioux San campus where the Oyate Health Center is located. According to the agenda item, nearby property owners have been contacted regarding the change, but city staff did not receive any comments about the action.
If the council approves it at the working session, it will be voted on at the Dec. 7 council meeting.
The council will also discuss Wednesday authorizing the mayor to hire a full-time Human Relations Commission/Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors coordinator for $76,151.13 annually. The mayor is currently prevented from paying employees for new positions more $64,794.66 annually.
In a memo to the council, Allender wrote that Malcom Chapman has applied for the position.
Support Local Journalism
“Malcom is the ideal candidate for this role, and we did not anticipate a candidate of his caliber applying when we created the job position,” he wrote.
The coordinator position was posted for five weeks. They would be responsible for overseeing the “administration, mission and the strategic plan of the Human Relations Commission and MOA,” according to the posting. Duties include financial and budget management, program oversight, grant writing and responsibility to communicate with commissioners, the Advisory Council and City Council.
The council will also discuss the preliminary approval of fiscal year 2021 for the Community Development Block Grant Program funding recommendations for a total of $447,200.
According to funding allocations, the Community Investment Committee received $588,285.00 in requested funds. The committee recommends allocations $49,800 to Behavior Management Systems for payroll-related expenses, $20,700 for Pennington County Health and Human Services to help in housing situations, $72,700 to Black Hills Works to renovate two entrances to be made handicap accessible and replace an exterior wall and a concrete retaining wall, $110,000 to Youth and Family Services for removing and replacing make-up air handler and related demolition along with a kitchen exhaust fan and associated electrical work, and $100,000 for affordable housing projects. According to the item, $94,000 will be retained for planning and administrative purposes.
The fire department will present a resolution to write off $912,211.15 in uncollectable ambulance billing accounts due to the statute of limitations for collection, deceased patients, bankruptcy or a mandatory write off status of an account.
The Parks and Recreation Department will request authorization to harvest 250 deer for the 2020-2021 season.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.