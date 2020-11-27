Rapid City Council to discuss Soo San Drive name change at working session

Soo San Drive will be renamed Sioux San Drive if approved by the Rapid City Council.

The council will discuss the proposal at its Wednesday working session.

The recommendation comes from Mayor Steve Allender. The road would be renamed from West Main Street to Canyon Lake Drive and goes past the south side of the Sioux San campus where the Oyate Health Center is located. According to the agenda item, nearby property owners have been contacted regarding the change, but city staff did not receive any comments about the action.

If the council approves it at the working session, it will be voted on at the Dec. 7 council meeting.

The council will also discuss Wednesday authorizing the mayor to hire a full-time Human Relations Commission/Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors coordinator for $76,151.13 annually. The mayor is currently prevented from paying employees for new positions more $64,794.66 annually.

In a memo to the council, Allender wrote that Malcom Chapman has applied for the position.

