Rapid City Council to meet Tuesday

The Rapid City Council will elect its president and vice president during its Tuesday meeting.

Council member Laura Armstrong is the council's current president while Council member Lance Lehmann is the vice president.

It will also hear presentations from Elevate Rapid City on the Opportunity Capture Fund and from Chris Stover on coordinating the 2022 event for the 50th anniversary of the 1972 flood.

Under the consent agenda, the council will consider the transportation improvement program draft report, which shows a four-year priority list of projects from local municipalities and the state Department of Transportation. The report highlights projects like Sheridan Lake Road reconstruction in 2025 from Corral Drive to Catron Boulevard, and the SDDOT's replacement of the Anamosa Street bridge over Interstate-190.

The council will also consider bid awards.

On non-consent, the council will hear a resolution to enter a lease agreement with Rapid City Girls Junior Olympics Amateur Softball Association to use the parkview Softball Complex on Parkview Drive.

The council will meet in its chambers on the second floor of City Hall at 6:30 p.m. The meeting was moved from Monday to Tuesday for the Independence Day holiday weekend.

