A Rapid City Council decision on proposed changes to a resolution that would raise a variety of city fees — and create new fees — was delayed at the council's Nov. 19 meeting.
The resolution, which would hike the cost of city parking permits, ambulance rides, cemetery plots, landfill waste drop-offs and a host of other city services, will now be considered at the council's Dec. 17 meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall.
As part of proposed changes in the resolution is the creation of a $2,500 fee for each tax increment financing district (TIF) application and a $250 application fee for property owners looking to be annexed into city limits.
The council has asked the Community Development department and its director, Ken Young, to provide information justifying the fee hikes and new fees that includes a breakdown of the cost of providing certain services — the time city staff spends providing each associated service and the hourly rate of staff — and an explanation of why new fees for city services should be implemented now were among the requests by the council.